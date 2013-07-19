(Updates with efforts to protect Idyllwild)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, July 19 Firefighters raced against
time on Friday to buttress defensive lines against a fierce
blaze threatening the scenic mountain resort of Idyllwild in
Southern California, as wind and storms threatened to hamper
efforts to subdue the flames.
The so-called Mountain Fire has already burned across more
than 24,800 acres (10,000 hectares) of dry brush and timber and
forced the evacuation of Idyllwild in the rugged San Jacinto
range after destroying seven homes and other property,
authorities said.
The blaze, which ranks as federal fire managers' top
priority among 17 large wildfires across several western states,
erupted on Monday afternoon in the San Bernardino National
Forest, about 100 miles (161 km) east of Los Angeles.
The San Jacinto range overlooks Palm Springs, Cathedral
City, Rancho Mirage and several smaller desert towns to the
northeast, but the main threat has been to the village of
Idyllwild, a popular vacation destination in the mountains.
The mile-high community, known for its hiking trails, rock
climbing and arts and music scene, was ordered evacuated on
Wednesday, along with the adjacent town of Fern Valley and
nearby parks and campgrounds on Wednesday evening as flames
advanced on the area.
Combined with smaller communities ordered to vacate earlier
in the week, authorities estimated that some 6,000 residents,
campers and other seasonal visitors had been chased out by the
fire. Some 2,200 homes remained under evacuation on Friday.
The famed Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, a rotating gondola
that carries visitors from the desert floor to an observation
post near the San Jacinto peak, also has been closed down
because of heavy smoke.
But Rico Smith, a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Land
Management, said the fire's northern edge was still about 6
miles from the center of Palm Springs, a city of 46,000 known
for trendy shopping and restaurants that was once a playground
for Hollywood stars like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.
With wide stretches of sparse, desert vegetation separating
the mountain foothills from Palm Springs and adjacent
communities, those towns were not considered to be in imminent
danger, Smith said. But an air-quality alert has been issued for
the area due to smoke.
On the mountain, fire crews continued to reinforce a
defensive buffer zone along a high ridge line between the
western flank of the blaze and Idyllwild.
One favorable factor for much of the week has been
relatively calm winds. But Smith said gusts of up to 40 miles
per hour were forecast for Friday afternoon with thunderstorms
expected to move into the area.
Strong, erratic winds and powerful downdrafts would
complicate efforts to keep flames away from Idyllwild, he said.
Lightning strikes could also spark new spot fires, but any rains
brought by a storm would help douse the blaze.
As of Friday morning, more than 3,300 firefighters, 17
water-dropping helicopters and 10 air tankers have been assigned
to battle the blaze, and have so far managed to carve
containment lines around 15 percent of its perimeter.
No injuries have been reported, but authorities say seven
residences, including three mobile homes, were destroyed on
Tuesday, along with five commercial structures, more than a
dozen outbuildings and several vehicles.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Experts say this year could see one of the worst U.S. fire
seasons ever. In recent weeks, a Colorado wildfire ranked as
that state's most destructive on record ravaged more than 500
homes and killed two people. In Arizona, 19 members of an elite
"hotshot" crew died while battling a separate fire on June 30.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Nick Zieminski)