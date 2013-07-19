(Updates with efforts to protect Idyllwild)

By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES, July 19 Firefighters raced against time on Friday to buttress defensive lines against a fierce blaze threatening the scenic mountain resort of Idyllwild in Southern California, as wind and storms threatened to hamper efforts to subdue the flames.

The so-called Mountain Fire has already burned across more than 24,800 acres (10,000 hectares) of dry brush and timber and forced the evacuation of Idyllwild in the rugged San Jacinto range after destroying seven homes and other property, authorities said.

The blaze, which ranks as federal fire managers' top priority among 17 large wildfires across several western states, erupted on Monday afternoon in the San Bernardino National Forest, about 100 miles (161 km) east of Los Angeles.

The San Jacinto range overlooks Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage and several smaller desert towns to the northeast, but the main threat has been to the village of Idyllwild, a popular vacation destination in the mountains.

The mile-high community, known for its hiking trails, rock climbing and arts and music scene, was ordered evacuated on Wednesday, along with the adjacent town of Fern Valley and nearby parks and campgrounds on Wednesday evening as flames advanced on the area.

Combined with smaller communities ordered to vacate earlier in the week, authorities estimated that some 6,000 residents, campers and other seasonal visitors had been chased out by the fire. Some 2,200 homes remained under evacuation on Friday.

The famed Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, a rotating gondola that carries visitors from the desert floor to an observation post near the San Jacinto peak, also has been closed down because of heavy smoke.

But Rico Smith, a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, said the fire's northern edge was still about 6 miles from the center of Palm Springs, a city of 46,000 known for trendy shopping and restaurants that was once a playground for Hollywood stars like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.

With wide stretches of sparse, desert vegetation separating the mountain foothills from Palm Springs and adjacent communities, those towns were not considered to be in imminent danger, Smith said. But an air-quality alert has been issued for the area due to smoke.

On the mountain, fire crews continued to reinforce a defensive buffer zone along a high ridge line between the western flank of the blaze and Idyllwild.

One favorable factor for much of the week has been relatively calm winds. But Smith said gusts of up to 40 miles per hour were forecast for Friday afternoon with thunderstorms expected to move into the area.

Strong, erratic winds and powerful downdrafts would complicate efforts to keep flames away from Idyllwild, he said. Lightning strikes could also spark new spot fires, but any rains brought by a storm would help douse the blaze.

As of Friday morning, more than 3,300 firefighters, 17 water-dropping helicopters and 10 air tankers have been assigned to battle the blaze, and have so far managed to carve containment lines around 15 percent of its perimeter.

No injuries have been reported, but authorities say seven residences, including three mobile homes, were destroyed on Tuesday, along with five commercial structures, more than a dozen outbuildings and several vehicles.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Experts say this year could see one of the worst U.S. fire seasons ever. In recent weeks, a Colorado wildfire ranked as that state's most destructive on record ravaged more than 500 homes and killed two people. In Arizona, 19 members of an elite "hotshot" crew died while battling a separate fire on June 30. (Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Nick Zieminski)