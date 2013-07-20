(Adds emergency declaration paragraph 6, updates acreage)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, July 19 Firefighters raced on
Friday to buttress defensive lines against a fierce blaze
roaring for a fifth day near the scenic mountain resort of
Idyllwild in Southern California, as forecast thunderstorms
threatened to hamper efforts to subdue the flames.
The so-called Mountain Fire has already burned across more
than 27,000 acres (11,000 hectares) of dry brush and timber and
forced the evacuation of Idyllwild after destroying seven homes
and other property in the rugged San Jacinto range, authorities
said.
The blaze, which ranks as federal fire managers' top
priority among 17 large wildfires across several western states,
erupted on Monday afternoon in the San Bernardino National
Forest, about 100 miles (161 km) east of Los Angeles.
The San Jacinto range overlooks Palm Springs, Cathedral
City, Rancho Mirage and several smaller desert towns to the
northeast, but the main threat has been to the village of
Idyllwild, a popular vacation destination in the mountains.
The mile-high community, known for its hiking trails, rock
climbing and arts and music scene, was ordered evacuated on
Wednesday, along with the neighboring town of Fern Valley and
surrounding parks and campgrounds as flames advanced.
California's Lt. Governor, Gavin Newsom, declared a state of
emergency for Riverside County on Friday, noting the fire was
"threatening thousands of other residences and scores of other
commercial properties."
Combined with smaller communities ordered to vacate earlier
in the week, authorities estimated that some 6,000 residents,
campers and other seasonal visitors had been chased out by the
fire. Some 2,200 homes remained under evacuation on Friday.
Citing the potential for "extreme fire growth" on Friday
afternoon, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department issued an
evacuation warning to residents of Pine Cove, adjacent to
Idyllwild, urging them to be ready to flee at a moment's notice.
The famed Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, a rotating gondola
that carries visitors from the desert floor to an observation
post near the San Jacinto peak, also has been closed down
because of heavy smoke.
PALM SPRINGS SAFE FOR NOW
But Rico Smith, a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Land
Management, said the fire's northern edge was still about six
miles from the center of Palm Springs, a city of 46,000 known
for trendy shopping and restaurants that was once a playground
for Hollywood stars like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.
With wide stretches of sparse, desert vegetation separating
the mountain foothills from Palm Springs and nearby communities,
those towns were not in imminent danger, Smith said.
On the mountain, fire crews continued to reinforce a
defensive buffer zone along a high ridge line between the
western flank of the blaze and Idyllwild. One favorable factor
for much of the week has been relatively calm winds.
But Smith said gusts of up to 40 miles per hour were
forecast for Friday afternoon with thunderstorms expected to
move into the area. Strong, erratic winds would complicate
efforts to keep flames at bay, he said. Lightning strikes could
also spark new fires, but any rains would help douse the blaze.
The fire has now grown large enough to create its own
potentially hazardous weather. Towering columns of smoke and ash
spewed from the blaze can breed storm activity by themselves,
fire officials said.
If those columns rise high enough, they can form ice clouds
that could eventually force the smoke plumes to collapse,
unleashing down drafts that can push the fire in numerous
directions.
By Friday morning, the blaze was 15 percent contained. No
injuries have been reported, but seven residences were destroyed
on Tuesday along with five commercial structures, more than a
dozen outbuildings and several vehicles. The cause of the fire
remained under investigation.
Experts say this year could see one of the worst U.S. fire
seasons ever. In recent weeks, a Colorado wildfire ranked as
that state's most destructive on record ravaged more than 500
homes and killed two people. In Arizona, 19 members of an elite
"hotshot" crew died while battling a separate fire on June 30.
