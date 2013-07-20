By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, July 20 Crews working to contain a
massive wildfire in Southern California on Saturday were hoping
cooler weather and possible rain showers would help them gain
the upper hand against a blaze that has forced the evacuation of
5,600 residents.
The so-called Mountain Fire was 25 percent contained on
Saturday, up from 15 percent the day before, according to the
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal
Fire.
The fire has burned across more than 27,000 acres (11,000
hectares) of dry brush and timber and destroyed seven residences
since it broke out on Monday.
The flames have forced the evacuation of the town of
Idyllwild, a community about a mile (1.6 km) above sea level
known for its hiking trails, rock climbing and arts and music
scene, and also forced out residents from the nearby community
of Fern Valley.
A total of 3,478 firefighters were working to control the
blaze, according to Cal Fire. Ten air tankers and 20 helicopters
were also deployed against it.
Rain was falling in the region about 90 km (145 km) east of
Los Angeles on Saturday and firefighters were hopeful it would
fall in the burn areas, said Norma Bailey, a spokeswoman for the
multiple agencies handling the fire.
But thunder and lightning accompanied the same change in
weather that brought the rain and firefighters were concerned
about the possibility for erratic winds, Bailey said. Wind
speeds of up to 10 miles per hour (16 km/h) with gusts of 15 mph
(24 km/h) have been predicted.
Residents of Idyllwild and Fern Valley have been out of
their homes since evacuations were ordered on Wednesday.
A few hundred people have been allowed to return home in
neighboring areas where the threat of flames has decreased,
Bailey said.
