By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, July 20 Cooler weather helped
firefighters make significant gains on Saturday against a
massive wildfire in Southern California, as crews cut
containment lines around nearly 50 percent of the blaze.
The so-called Mountain Fire has burned across more than
27,000 acres (11,000 hectares) of dry brush and timber and
destroyed seven residences since it broke out on Monday. At
least 5,600 residents remain under evacuation orders.
The more than 3,000 firefighters tackling the blaze on
Saturday managed to expand containment lines to encircle 49
percent of the fire, up from 25 percent earlier in the day, said
Carol Jandrall, fire information officer for the multiagency
team battling the conflagration.
"It's been probably the best day so far," she said of the
progress made on Saturday.
Higher humidity and clouds, which reduced sunlight on the
burn area and tempered the intensity of the flames, helped
firefighters cut more containment lines along the east and south
flanks of the fire where it originated, Jandrall said.
Firefighters had hoped for rain, but little precipitation
actually fell, she said. At the same time, the erratic winds
that can propel a fire and had been feared as the weather
changed also did not materialize, Jandrall said.
The flames have forced the evacuation of the town of
Idyllwild, a community about a mile (1.6 km) above sea level
known for its hiking trails, rock climbing, and arts and music
scene, and also forced out residents from the nearby community
of Fern Valley.
Residents of Idyllwild and Fern Valley have been out of
their homes since evacuations were ordered on Wednesday.
A few hundred people have been allowed to return home in
neighboring areas where the threat of flames has decreased, said
Norma Bailey, a spokeswoman for the team combating the blaze.
The Mountain Fire is 90 miles (145 km) east of Los Angeles.
Conditions could improve on Sunday, Jandrall said.
"They are expecting a chance for more precipitation which
would be great," she said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb, David
Brunnstrom and Eric Beech)