By Sharon Bernstein
| LOS ANGELES, July 21
LOS ANGELES, July 21 Heavy rains overnight
helped slow a massive Southern California wildfire that had
threatened the town of Idyllwild, a community about a mile (1.6
km) above sea level known for its hiking trails, rock climbing
and arts and music scene.
Evacuation orders for Idyllwild and nearby Fern Valley were
lifted late Sunday morning, and a spokeswoman for the U.S.
Forest Service said tourism businesses were expected to re-open
by evening.
"Today the residents and business owners were able to go
back home and tonight they'll open Idyllwild back up to all
visitors so we can start business as usual and let people come
up to that beautiful little community," spokeswoman Norma Bailey
said.
The so-called Mountain Fire was 49 percent contained by
Saturday night, up from 25 percent earlier in the day and 15
percent on Friday, Bailey said.
The blaze has burned across more than 27,000 acres (11,000
hectares) of dry brush and timber and destroyed seven residences
since it broke out last Monday.
The flames forced the evacuation of Idyllwild and nearby
Fern Valley, about 90 miles (145 km) east of Los Angeles,
affecting about 6,000 residents, business owners and tourists,
Bailey said.
At its peak, 3,478 firefighters were working to control the
blaze, according to the California Department of Forestry and
Fire Protection. Ten air tankers and 20 helicopters were also
deployed in the effort.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)