By Alex Dobuzinskis
CAMARILLO, Calif. May 2 A wind-driven wildfire
raging along the California coast north of Los Angeles prompted
the evacuation of hundreds of homes and a university campus on
Thursday as flames engulfed several farm buildings and
recreational vehicles near threatened neighborhoods.
A smaller blaze in Riverside County, 80 miles (128 km) to
the east, destroyed two houses and damaged two others before
firefighters halted its spread, and at least five additional
wildfires were burning in Northern California.
The outbreak of brush and wildfires marked a fierce start to
a fire season in California that weather forecasters predict
will be worsened by a summer of high temperatures and drought
throughout much of the U.S. West.
The largest of the blazes erupted about 6:30 a.m. beside the
U.S. 101 freeway, less than 10 miles (16 km) inland from the
Pacific coast, and quickly consumed 6,500 acres (2,630 hectares)
of dry, dense chaparral and brush near the communities of
Camarillo and Newbury Park, about 50 miles (80 km) north of Los
Angeles.
Hot, dry Santa Ana winds fanned the so-called Springs Fire
southward toward the ocean for much of the day, prompting
authorities to close a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway.
Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Bill Nash said no
injuries were reported.
News footage broadcast by KTLA-TV showed heavy smoke in the
area and flames engulfing recreational vehicles parked near the
evacuation zone. Later footage showed several farm sheds and
other structures at the edge of an agricultural field going up
in flames, apparently ignited by burning embers.
Fire department spokesman Tom McHale told KTLA that
authorities were worried people could be exposed to toxic fumes
that might be released from agricultural facilities.
'NERVE-WRACKING'
"The winds are a big factor in this firefight," he said.
"Our concern is with pesticides and fumigants and things of that
nature."
Ventura fire department spokeswoman Lori Ross later
confirmed that a number of homes, vehicles and farm buildings
had been damaged, but she had no details about the extent of
property losses.
Emergency calls were placed to residents of two subdivisions
near Camarillo and scattered houses along the coastal highway
telling them to flee the fire zone, an evacuation encompassing
855 homes and thousands of people, Ventura County sheriff's
spokesman Eric Buschow said.
Evacuations were also ordered for the California State
University at Channel Islands campus, according to a bulletin
posted on the fire department website.
"It was nerve-wracking," said Shannon Morris, 19, a
first-year psychology major at the school, recounting the
ominous sight of flames creeping over a nearby hill as she and a
friend drove away from the campus in her car. "The whole sky was
gray and the sun was like burning red."
Phil Gibbons, 57, a writer who works from home near the
campus, said he realized the fire was close when he looked out
his back window and saw heavy smoke blanketing his normally
pristine view of a canyon.
"When I left, I was actually really, really frightened,"
said Gibbons, one of 70 evacuees at a Camarillo shelter. "I
thought it was only a matter of time that the houses (in his
neighborhood) would catch fire."
WATER-DROPPING AIRCRAFT
More than 500 firefighters were dispatched to battle the
blaze, along with six water-dropping helicopters and several
bulldozers. Airplanes equipped to drop payloads of
fire-retardant chemicals were grounded by high winds and thick
smoke in the area, officials said.
At Point Mugu Naval Air Station, a coastal installation
south of Camarillo, all non-essential personnel on the coast
south of the fire were sent home early, spokesman Vance Vasquez
said, adding that the base was not in immediate danger.
Evacuation orders were lifted for some areas on Thursday
afternoon as the Santa Ana winds eased and cooler offshore
breezes picked up, allowing firefighters to gain 10 percent
containment of the blaze.
Officials said it would be up to administrators at the
university to decide whether students could return on Friday,
when temperatures were expected to reach into the 90s (30s C)
again, complicating efforts to fully contain the fire.
"We're not going to call this thing caught until we have a
good line around it and that line can hold the conditions that
are presenting at the time," Ventura County Fire Captain Mike
Lindbery said.
"There's a real good chance that right after the sun goes
down, we could have heavy winds blowing once again," he said.
The separate blaze east of Los Angeles in Riverside County
erupted on vegetation in a roadway center divider and quickly
swept across 12 acres (5 hectares) of brush, destroying two
houses before firefighters managed to halt the advancing flames.
That blaze, apparently triggered by a discarded cigarette or
some other hot object, was reported completely contained within
hours. It destroyed five outbuildings, 10 vehicles and a parked
boat, Riverside County fire spokesman Mark Annas said.
