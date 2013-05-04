(Adds other fires, dryness, injuries, evacuation order mostly
lifted)
By Ian Simpson
May 4 A fierce wildfire threatening 4,000 homes
northwest of Los Angeles was about 30 percent contained on
Saturday as higher humidity and cooler temperatures helped
firefighters, fire department spokesmen said.
The fire in coastal Ventura County has blackened about
28,000 acres (11,300 hectares) of rugged brush land since it
started on Thursday. It was not expected to be under control
until May 13, Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Tom
Kruschke said.
A drop from record-high temperatures on Friday and lighter,
cooler winds off the Pacific Ocean helped the 1,900 firefighters
brought in from across California.
"We're getting much more favorable weather conditions here.
We don't have the high winds and the high temperatures,"
Kruschke said.
Light rain forecast for Sunday and heavier rain expected for
Monday and Tuesday also could help firefighters and aircraft
battling what authorities are calling the Springs Fire.
About 4,000 homes have been threatened by the fire and 15
damaged. No injuries have been reported from the fire, but a
firefighter and a civilian were hurt in a vehicle collision,
the department said on its website.
A spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said
an evacuation order affecting several thousand people had been
lifted for all but a small area.
Less than 12,000 acres (4,856 hectares) had burned since
the mid-April start of the Southern California fire season,
until the sharp increase this week with the Springs Fire and
five smaller blazes around the state, said Daniel Berlant, a
spokesman for the state's Department of Forestry and Fire
Protection.
The department had moved ahead its official start date for
the season by two weeks because of dry conditions, already at
levels typical for June or July, Berlant said. Snow pack in
California's Sierra Nevada mountains is 17 percent of normal.
Some weather forecasters have predicted the season will get
worse with a summer of high temperatures and drought throughout
much of the U.S. West.
The fire forced the closure of California State University
Channel Islands in Camarillo, where the temperature was a record
96 degrees Fahrenheit (36 Celsius) on Friday. It is tentatively
scheduled to reopen on Sunday, the school said on its website.
The Point Mugu U.S. Naval Air Station has lifted its order
that non-essential personnel stay home because of the fire. A
base housing unit was evacuated on Friday because of heavy
smoke.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Doina
Chiacu and Vicki Allen)