May 4 A fierce wildfire that had threatened
4,000 homes northwest of Los Angeles was nearly 60-percent
contained on Saturday as favorable weather conditions helped
beat it back, officials said.
"We actually have a pretty good marine layer, which is like
thick fog on the coast moving inland, cooler temperatures and
higher humidity," Captain Dan Horgon of the Ventura County Fire
Department told Reuters.
"That coupled with our efforts out there with our
firefighters have made the situation quite a bit better," he
said.
The Springs Fire in coastal Ventura County has blackened
about 28,000 acres (11,300 hectares) of rugged brushland since
it started on Thursday.
Officials said the blaze was now expected to be fully under
control by sometime on Monday. All fire-related evacuation
orders had been lifted by Saturday evening.
About 4,000 homes had been threatened by the fire, but only
15 have been damaged, Horgon said. There are no reports of
deaths or injuries, although one firefighter and a civilian were
hurt in a vehicle collision, the department said on its website.
Until this week, fewer than 12,000 acres (4,856 hectares)
had burned since the mid-April start of the Southern California
fire season, said Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for the state's
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
That figure has jumped with the Springs Fire and five
smaller blazes around the state.
The department had moved ahead its official start date for
the season by two weeks because of dry conditions, already at
levels typical for June or July, Berlant said.
Snow pack in California's Sierra Nevada mountains is 17
percent of normal.
Some weather forecasters have predicted the season will get
worse with a summer of high temperatures and drought throughout
much of the U.S. West.
