May 5 Cooler temperatures helped firefighters
battling a wildfire in southern California on Sunday and an
official said the blaze was expected to be fully under control
within 24 hours.
The so-called Springs Fire has charred about 28,000 acres
(11,300 hectares) of brush land in a coastal area northwest of
Los Angeles since it started on Thursday.
The favorable weather on Sunday helped firefighters as they
put containment lines around the fire, which they estimate will
be completely contained sometime on Monday.
"We're really not seeing a lot of fire activity out there
right now," said Captain Dan Horgon of the Ventura County Fire
Department.
"There are occasional flare-ups here and there, but with the
weather, everything has really died down compared to a few days
ago," he said.
By Sunday, the fire was 60 percent contained, Horgon said.
The Springs Fire, and a flurry of smaller blazes around the
state last week, marked a sudden start to the California fire
season. Some weather forecasters have predicted the season will
be worsened by a summer of higher temperatures and drought
throughout much of the U.S. West.
About 4,000 homes had been threatened by the fire but only
15 homes were reported to have been damaged, Horgon said. Seven
people suffered minor injuries, including six firefighters, he
said.
On Saturday, officials lifted evacuation orders and road
closures in areas close to the fire.
Some 2,000 personnel have been battling the blaze, Horgon
said.