By Sharon Bernstein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 6 Cool winds and rain helped
firefighters mop up the remains of a fast-burning California
wildfire on Monday that had threatened 4,000 homes in an early
start to an expected busy wildfire season.
The Springs Fire, which started in the Southern California
community of Camarillo and burned all the way to the Pacific
Ocean, charred 28,000 acres (11,330 hectares) and destroyed 10
outbuildings before a rainy weather system moved in over the
weekend.
No homes were destroyed in the fire, which was 80 percent
contained by Monday, but the state's dry winter has left brush
and vegetation ready to burn - and sparked worry among
firefighters and emergency preparedness officials.
Full containment was expected by Tuesday, said Tom Piranio,
spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire
Protection, Cal Fire.
Terry McHale, a spokesman for the union that represents
state firefighters, said California was witnessing the worst
start to a fire season in two decades.
Already, nearly 850 wildfires have flared up in California
since January, considerably more than the average of 522 blazes
that crop up during the first four months of the year, according
to Cal Fire.
"The drought conditions and the fuel growth is something
we're seeing in May that you don't usually see until July or
August," McHale said. "It is scary."
Nationwide, the Forest Service said it was expecting a
higher than normal incidence of significant fires in much of the
West, including most of Arizona, New Mexico, California, Oregon
and Idaho, as well as parts of Colorado, Utah and Washington.
On Monday, the agency said it was acquiring seven advanced
firefighting air tankers to help modernize its aging fleet.
In Southern California, at the peak of the Springs Fire,
several neighborhoods were evacuated, along with the campus of
California State University Channel Islands.
The fire was tricky to contain, Piranio said. At first, dry
conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds fueled the blaze and
blew it toward the ocean.
Then, starting on Friday, opposing winds began to blow,
bringing cooler weather and moisture, but also pushing the blaze
back toward the community of Newbury Park and threatening homes
there.
"As it burned down to the coast, the winds basically turned
around and blew that fire back to the southeast," Piranio said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington, D.C.;
Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)