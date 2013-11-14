(Adds detail about plant, name of school representative)
By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Nov 14 Detroit officials evacuated an
elementary school and other buildings within a one-block radius
of a chemical plant that erupted in flames on Thursday.
The blaze erupted at the Chemical Technology Inc on the
city's east side, said Detroit Fire Lt. Theresa Halsell. She did
not know how many people were affected by the evacuation nor did
she know of any injuries.
GEE White Academy, an elementary school, was evacuated at
about 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) at the advice of the police,
according to Basel Al-Jabari, business manager for the school.
The school has 447 students and 42 staff members. He said there
were no injuries.
Video footage of the fire on local media shows a large plume
of black smoke coming from the plant.
Chemical Technology makes adhesives, coatings, paints and
cleaners, according to its website. The phone did not ring at
the company.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago and Joseph Lichterman
in Detroit; Editing by Bernard Orr and Leslie Gevirtz)