MINNEAPOLIS Jan 2 Investigators are looking at
a gas leak as a potential cause for an explosion and fire that
gutted a Minneapolis apartment building on New Year's Day,
killing at least one person and injuring 14 others, officials
said on Thursday.
The cause of the explosion and fire in the three-story
building that had a grocery store on the ground floor and 10
apartments remained undetermined, but witnesses have told
investigators they smelled gas before the blast, Minneapolis
Fire Chief John Fruetel told a news conference.
Fire officials said a body was found on Thursday in the
structure after crews began the slow process of removing debris.
Two people were unaccounted for, officials said.
Investigators believe the explosion happened on the second
or third floor. Fire officials added that it could take weeks to
determine a cause and it is possible that a cause for the
explosion and fire might never be found.
"We are sort of focusing more on the issue of a potential
gas-type scenario," Fruetel said, adding that witnesses had
reported gas-like odors like when a pilot light on a gas stove
goes out, or other natural gas-like smells.
The multiple reports of those types of smells have led
investigators to focus in that direction for a cause of the
explosion and fire, Fruetel said.
CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman Rebecca Virden said no gas
odors or leaks were detected on CenterPoint's distribution
system in the area, which is fairly new.
The building was built in 1886 and was in an ethnic
community of mainly Somali immigrants near the West Bank campus
of the University of Minnesota. The roof and upper floors
collapsed leaving unstable ice-caked exterior walls and rubble.
Fourteen people were transported to hospitals after the
fire.
On Thursday, three people were in critical condition and six
in satisfactory condition at Hennepin County Medical Center. One
person was in serious condition and one in good condition at
University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview.
Building occupants were seen leaping or falling from the
windows after the explosion and rescue crews said flames shot 20
feet (6 meters) above the windows.
Firefighters were forced to withdraw from the building and
battle the blaze from the exterior because of the heavy flames
and concerns the structure could collapse.
