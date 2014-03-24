By Dave Warner
PHILADELPHIA, March 24 An improperly discarded
cigarette was the likely cause of a New Jersey shore motel fire
that killed four people last week, according to a preliminary
finding released on Monday.
The fire started early on Friday in a designated smoking
area on the top floor of the two-story Mariner's Cove Motel in
Point Pleasant Beach, the statement said.
"This is only the beginning of an intensive investigation
aimed at answering the many questions surrounding all the
circumstances that contributed to the tragic deaths, injuries
and loss of property," said Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph
Coronato in a statement.
In addition to the fatalities, seven people were injured,
three critically, when the blaze destroyed the motel. One victim
remains in critical condition and another is listed in stable
condition, while the others were treated and released from area
hospitals, prosecutors said.
Autopsies showed smoke inhalation as the cause in the four
deaths, which were listed as accidental.
About half of the 40 residents of the hotel were using it as
temporary housing after being displaced from their homes by
Superstorm Sandy, which slammed the U.S. East Coast in October
2012.
Local authorities will be meeting with building code
officials, the Medical Examiner's office and surviving guests to
compile a final report, prosecutors said.
