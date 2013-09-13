(Corrects paragraph 5 to "will seek" instead of "has sought"
By Dave Warner
SEASIDE PARK, N.J., Sept 13 New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie vowed on Friday to rebuild two resort towns
ravaged by a boardwalk fire just months after they were restored
in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, while state officials put
out a call for federal aid.
About 100 firefighters remained on the scene on Friday,
putting out hot spots after containing the fire which started at
a frozen custard stand in Seaside Park on Thursday and blazed
out of control for hours, moving several blocks into neighboring
Seaside Heights.
Christie said state agencies were ready to help residents
rebuild again and praised local resilience after Sandy pummeled
the New Jersey coast in October 2012.
"We have endured and begun to come back from the devastation
of Sandy. We will not let these fires destroy those efforts," he
told a news conference on Friday.
New Jersey Congressman Jon Runyan, a Republican, will seek
federal dollars to pay for the recovery effort in his district,
and has reached out to Federal Emergency Management Agency, the
Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Housing
and Urban Development, said spokesperson Stacy Barton.
Fellow New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, a Democrat who
represents a nearby district, supports the effort to use federal
dollars to help the two towns, said spokesperson Ray Zaccaro.
It could cost an estimated total of $1.4 million to rebuild
destroyed sections of both boardwalks, said Seaside Park Mayor
Robert Matthies.
At least 30 businesses were damaged by the fire, Christie
said, including such Jersey Shore favorites as Bubba's Dog
House, Kupper's French Fries and Maruca's Tomato Pies.
The incident, including the cause of the fire, was being
investigated by county and state agencies, and the U.S. Bureau
of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Christie said.
"It's piles of rubble, it's piles of just char and debris,
caved-in buildings with no walls and no roofs," said Brian
Gabriel, chief fire coordinator for Ocean County. "It just looks
like a bomb went off."
WCBS-TV reported that witnesses said they saw electrical
wires under the custard stand catch fire. The fire then burned
through the stand and spread, the witnesses told WCBS-TV.
Seaside Heights was the setting of MTV's reality show
"Jersey Shore" and more recently became famous as the site of
one of the most memorable images of Sandy: a roller coaster that
fell into the Atlantic Ocean, where it stood, partially
submerged by the waves.
Britain's Prince Harry also was drawn to the Seaside Heights
boardwalk in the spring to cheer its rebuilding after Sandy.
Both communities were hardhit by Sandy, and it cost $3
million to rebuild the Seaside Heights boardwalk and $600,000 to
rebuild the Seaside Park boardwalk, both using FEMA dollars,
said Seaside Park Borough Councilwoman Nancy Koury.
The blaze destroyed businesses over a total of six blocks in
Seaside Park and Seaside Heights and damaged a historic carousel
that had survived Sandy, officials said.
Gawking at the fire damage was Pat Burneyko, 63, who drove
from her home in Kearney, New Jersey, about an hour away, to see
what happened to the summertime resort she has been coming to
since the 1950s.
"It's bad. The merry-go-round I rode when I was a kid, and I
took my kids and grandkids on is gone," Burneyko said.
Christie declared a state of emergency on Thursday after
surveying the damage and declaring that it made him want to
"throw up."
Both Seaside Heights and Seaside Park were badly damaged
during Sandy in October 2012.
Sandy, the second-costliest storm in U.S. history after
Hurricane Katrina, devastated the New Jersey coast. The state
estimated the damage at $37 billion.
The blaze was fanned by wind gusts that reached 40 miles per
hour (65 km), though the 400 firefighters who were fighting the
fire at its peak were aided by an overnight rainstorm.
Crews cut two 20-foot breaks into the wooden boardwalks and
piled sand in the voids in makeshift dunes to stop flames from
spreading.
