Sept 24 One of four workers hurt in a storage
tank fire on Tuesday at an EOG Resources Inc natural gas
production facility in Wyoming has died, the company said on
Wednesday.
The man who died was one of two contract workers who, with
two EOG employees, were cleaning the tank when the fire ignited
on Tuesday afternoon, said Houston-based EOG Resources
spokeswoman K Leonard.
"The tank stores natural gas, and was undergoing cleaning
when the explosion occurred," the Lincoln County Homeland
Security & Emergency Management said in a statement.
Leonard said the site south of La Barge, Wyoming, contains
one well and two small liquids storage tanks. She said the fire
was extinguished and the well was shut in.
It was a "flash fire," Leonard said. "We would not describe
it as an explosion."
The deceased man's identity was not released, and two other
men hurt in the fire remained hospitalized, she said. The fourth
man injured was treated and released from an outpatient
facility.
An explosion in April shut down a Williams Companies Inc
natural gas-processing plant about 40 miles (65-km)
south of La Barge, in Opal, that churned out about 2 percent of
the daily U.S. gas supply. A nearby town was evacuated.
EOG Resources is among the top independent crude oil and
natural gas producers in the United States.
