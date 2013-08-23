(Adds park alerts, Idaho fire, details of evacuations,
resources for fighting raging fires)
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 23 A California wildfire
swept further into Yosemite National Park on Friday, remaining
largely unchecked as it threatened one of the country's major
tourist destinations.
The so-called Rim Fire, which started on Saturday in the
Stanislaus National Forest, had blackened 11,000 acres at the
northeastern corner of Yosemite as of Friday afternoon after
exploding in size overnight, park spokeswoman Kari Cobb said.
The blaze burning in the western Sierra Nevada mountains is
now the fastest-moving of 50 large wildfires raging across the
drought-parched U.S. West that have strained resources and
prompted fire managers to open talks with Pentagon commanders
and Canadian officials about possible reinforcements.
So far, the flames edging into scenic Yosemite have reached
as far as Lake Eleanor, a remote area of the park which is
normally accessible for fishing and hiking but was closed
earlier this week along with several other areas after the fire
broke out.
The park has been posting updates and alerts on its website
on areas of access and closures. www.nps.gov/yose/index.htm)
The blaze, which has now charred a total of 165 square miles
of forest land, mostly outside of Yosemite, was about 4 miles
west of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir and some 20 miles from Yosemite
Valley, the park's main tourist center, Cobb said.
"We're not anywhere near closing the (entire) park," she
said. "We have to wait and see what the fire activity is and
what it does, and we're just going to try as hard as we can to
help with the suppression of the fire."
The Rim Fire, named for a Stanislaus National Forest lookout
point called Rim of the World, has so far destroyed four homes
and 12 outbuildings and was only 2 percent contained as of
Friday.
"Firefighters are still going to have a stressful situation
out there," fire information officer Ashley Taylor said of the
fire burning in steep, rugged terrain. "We are just expecting a
very active fire."
California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of
emergency in Tuolumne County. A firefighter suffered
heat-related illness while battling the flames on Thursday.
YOSEMITE ENTRANCE CLOSED
Highway 120, one of four access routes to a park known for
its waterfalls, giant sequoia groves and other scenic wonders,
was temporarily closed. The highway leads to the west side of
the 750,000-acre (300,000 hectares) park.
Located 195 miles from San Francisco and 315 miles from Los
Angeles, Yosemite attracted nearly 4 million visitors last year.
The park was also threatening 4,500 homes near the burn
zone, up from 2,500 on Thursday, and an undisclosed number of
homes were ordered evacuated on Friday, adding to earlier
evacuations.
In Idaho, meanwhile, crews increasingly had the upper hand
over a massive blaze near the ski resort town of Sun Valley, as
a storm system predicted to bring lightning and high winds
brought rain instead.
The so-called Beaver Creek fire, now 67 percent contained,
at its peak forced out occupants of 2,250 houses in upscale
neighborhoods outside Sun Valley and destroyed one home and
seven other buildings in a resort area in central Idaho where
land and properties are valued at up to $8 billion.
The fire, sparked by lightning on Aug. 7, has charred
111,000 acres of sagebrush, grasslands and pine forests in the
Sawtooth Mountains at the height of a summer tourist season that
draws thousands.
With the bulk of mandatory evacuation orders lifted,
residents wearied by weeks of smoke and fire expressed new
optimism. Linda and Ray Johnson, who were forced from their home
near Ketchum last Friday and evacuated a second time in the
pre-dawn hours on Saturday, returned to a home untouched by
flames.
"I think the man upstairs was pulling a lot of strings,"
Linda Johnson said. "We're all just surviving with as much grace
as we can and being as grateful as we can."
The 2013 fire season has already drained U.S. Forest Service
fire suppression and emergency funds, causing the agency to
redirect $600 million meant for other projects like campground
and trail maintenance and thinning of trees to reduce wildfire
risks, said agency spokesman Mike Ferris.
The service has spent some $967 million to protect lives and
properties amid a season that has seen fires in Idaho, Utah,
Colorado and California threaten homes and communities that
border forest and wild lands where fire is more dangerous and
costly to fight, Ferris said.
With hotshots and other elite fire crews stretched thin,
U.S. fire managers will decide in coming days whether to seek
U.S. military or international aid to check the roughly 50 large
fires burning in the West.
(Additional reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho and
Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing by Cynthia Johnston and Dan
Whitcomb; editing by Matthew Lewis, Bernard Orr)