Aug 23 California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for San Francisco late Friday after power lines providing electricity to the city were threatened by a wildfire raging at the edge of Yosemite National Park.

The fire has damaged the electrical infrastructure serving the city, and forced the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission to shut down power lines, the governor said in his declaration.

The so-called Rim Fire, which started on Saturday in the Stanislaus National Forest, had blackened 11,000 acres (4,450 hectares) at the northeastern corner of Yosemite, which is about 200 miles (320 km) from San Francisco, as of Friday afternoon after exploding in size overnight, a park spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bill Trott)