By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 Firefighters on Saturday
battled to gain control of a fast-moving wildfire raging on the
edge of Yosemite National Park that is threatening power and
water supplies to San Francisco about 200 miles (322 km) to the
west.
The so-called Rim Fire, which had grown to just over 125,000
acres (50,585 hectares) as of early Saturday, remained largely
unchecked with extreme terrain hampering efforts at containment.
"We are making progress but unfortunately the steep terrain
definitely has posed a major challenge," said Daniel Berlant, a
spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire
Protection.
"Today we're continuing to see warm weather that could allow
this fire to continue to grow very rapidly as it has over the
last several days," Berlant said. He described the fire as the
16th largest on record in California.
California Governor Jerry Brown on Friday declared a state
of emergency, warning that the fire had damaged the electrical
infrastructure serving the city, and forced the San Francisco
Public Utilities Commission to shut down power lines.
There have been no reports of blackouts in San Francisco.
Ashley Taylor, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service,
said high humidity and firefighting efforts through the night
had helped some.
"Firefighters are still working with the same difficult
situation, and they're really taking every opportunity they can
to take hold of this fire," Taylor said. "They're working very
hard to take this down."
The Hetch Hetchy Reservoir provides water to 2.6 million
customers in the San Francisco area, and Brown in his
declaration said the city's water supply could be affected if
the blaze affects the reservoir.
The Hetch Hetchy watershed provides about 85 percent of San
Francisco's total water needs, according to the Western Urban
Water Coalition, organization of largest water suppliers in
western United States.
The fire on Saturday remained about 4 miles (6.4 km) west of
the reservoir and more than 20 miles (32 km) from Yosemite
Valley, the park's main tourist center, Yosemite spokesman Scott
Gediman said.
The fire was consuming brush, oaks and pine and was about 5
percent contained as of Saturday.
The fire had blackened about 12,000 acres (4,856 hectares)
in the northwestern corner of Yosemite as of Friday.
Berlant said about 2,700 firefighters were expected to be on
the front lines on Saturday to fight the fire, which started on
Aug. 17 in the Stanislaus National Forest.
DROUGHT PARCHED
Yosemite, one of the nation's major tourist destinations,
attracted nearly 4 million visitors last year. The park has been
posting updates and alerts on its website. (Alerts: www.nps.gov/yose/index.htm)
The blaze in the western Sierra Nevada Mountains is now the
fastest-moving of 50 large wildfires raging across the
drought-parched U.S. West that have strained resources and
prompted fire managers to open talks with Pentagon commanders
and Canadian officials about possible reinforcements.
Taylor said there had been one reported injury, a
heat-related injury to a firefighter, due to the fire. About
4,500 residences, three commercial buildings and 1,000
outbuildings are currently threatened by the fire, she said.
An American Red Cross shelter at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds
in Tuolumne County located north and west of the fire had 184
people on Saturday, spokesman Jordan Scott said.
Campers forced from Stanislaus National Forest had taken
shelter there earlier in the week, but the fairgrounds shelter
now had people forced to leave area homes, he said.
"People coming in are obviously concerned about their home
and their situation," but their spirits have been "generally
upbeat," Scott said in a telephone interview.
Taylor said there is no plan to close Yosemite National Park
due to the fire. However, park officials have closed areas in
its northwestern edge throughout the week, including the Hetch
Hetchy Reservoir area, Lake Eleanor, Lake Cherry and Tuolumne
Grove of Giant Sequoias.
Highway 120, one of four access routes to Yosemite, which is
known for its waterfalls, giant sequoia groves and other scenic
wonders, was temporarily closed. The highway leads to the west
side of the 750,000-acre (300,000-hectare) national park.
The 2013 fire season has already drained U.S. Forest Service
fire suppression and emergency funds, causing the agency to
redirect $600 million meant for other projects like campground
and trail maintenance and thinning of trees to reduce wildfire
risks, agency spokesman Mike Ferris has said.
The service has spent some $967 million to protect lives and
properties amid a season that has seen fires in Idaho, Utah,
Colorado and California threaten homes and communities that
border forest and wild lands where fire is more dangerous and
costly to fight, Ferris said.
(Additional reporting by Noreen O'Donnell in New York; Editing
by David Bailey, Vicki Allen and Gunna Dickson)