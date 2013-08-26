(Adds details about threat to reservoir, governor's comment and
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 26 One of the largest
California wildfires in decades roared largely unchecked for a
10th day through forests in and around Yosemite National Park on
Monday and threatened a reservoir that supplies most of San
Francisco's water.
As of midday, the eastern flank of the so-called Rim Fire
had burned to within a mile of Yosemite's Hetch Hetchy reservoir
on the Tuolumne River, raising concerns about the possibility of
ash and soot contaminating the sprawling artificial lake.
On Saturday, flames had been no closer than 4 miles from the
reservoir, which supplies 85 percent of the water consumed by
2.6 million people in San Francisco and several communities in
three adjacent counties about 200 miles (320 km) to the west.
Roughly 300 million gallons of water is carried to the San
Francisco Bay area daily through tunnels and an aqueduct, and
reservoir samples show water quality has remained healthy since
the fire began on Aug. 17, according to a spokeswoman for the
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
"There's no evidence of a change in the water quality, and
there's no change in our ability to deliver that water to all of
our customers," said the spokeswoman, Suzanne Gautier.
If fallout from the blaze were to foul the Hetch Hetchy, its
water could be diverted to a smaller Bay Area reservoir for
filtration at a local treatment plant before delivery to
customers, she said.
The Rim Fire, named for a Stanislaus National Forest lookout
point called Rim of the World, has already damaged two of the
three hydropower generating stations linked to the Hetch Hetchy
reservoir that supply electricity for all of San Francisco's
public facilities, such as hospitals and firehouses.
Gautier said the city for now was continuing to draw on
reserve power stored for emergencies and purchasing additional
electricity on the open market to make up for the difference.
Despite threats to water and power, firefighters have made
headway against the blaze, although rugged terrain and the
fire's remote location were complicating efforts to subdue the
flames, fire managers said.
"There are places where they can't get in," said Mike
Ferris, a spokesman for the National Interagency Fire Center in
Boise, Idaho. "It's just inaccessible."
As of Monday morning, fire crews working with hand tools and
backed by bulldozers and water-dropping helicopters had carved
containment lines around 15 percent of the blaze's perimeter,
more than double Sunday's figure, though the fire's footprint
continued to grow.
OVER 200 SQUARE MILES SCORCHED
The blaze in the western Sierra Nevada Mountains was among
the fastest-moving of some 50 large wildfires raging across the
drought-parched U.S. West. The fires have strained resources and
prompted fire managers to open talks with Pentagon commanders
and Canadian officials about possible reinforcements.
According to the latest estimates, the Rim Fire has charred
nearly 150,000 acres (60,703 hectares) or 234 square miles - the
size of the city of Chicago - most of that in the Stanislaus
National Forest west of Yosemite.
That ranks the blaze as the largest wildfire in California
since August 2009, when the so-called Station Fire ravaged
nearly 145,000 acres of the Angeles National Park north of Los
Angeles, and one of the 20 biggest in state history, according
to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
By Monday morning, nearly 22,000 acres (8,903 hectares)
within Yosemite had burned, forcing the closure of the main road
leading into the park from the San Francisco Bay area and
prompting the evacuation of 74 campsites in the park's White
Wolf area, officials said. (www.nps.gov/yose/index.htm)
But the majority of the 1,200-square-mile Yosemite National
Park, including the Yosemite Valley area famous for its towering
rock formations, waterfalls, meadows and pine forests, remained
open to the public.
The fire was not believed to pose a threat to the concrete
structure of the 90-year-old O'Shaughnessy Dam, which forms the
Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, or of the granite basin it was built
into, Gautier said.
But in addition to the immediate potential fallout of ash
and soot, Hetch Hetchy's water could be left vulnerable to heavy
runoff of debris and topsoil stripped of vegetation by the blaze
and washed into the reservoir by winter rains, she said.
"When you burn down everything, you've got a moonscape out
there when floods can contaminate the water," Governor Jerry
Brown said during a visit to the fire zone on Monday. He
declared a state of emergency for San Francisco on Friday due to
threats to the city's water supply.
The blaze has destroyed about a dozen homes and 1,000
outbuildings, and some 4,500 additional dwellings remained
threatened. Residents in the tiny town of Tuolumne and other
communities near the western edge of the park were evacuated,
but evacuation orders have been lifted for the enclaves of Pine
Mountain Lake and Buck Meadows.
The cause of the wildfire remained under investigation. More
than 3,700 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze, which
was burning over steep terrain through scrub, oak and pine,
stoked by stiff winds, high temperatures and low humidity.
