(Corrects typo in paragraph 4)
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Yosemite National Park,
faced with the spread of a massive California wildfire, closed a
second key route into the park on Wednesday that could keep some
visitors from reaching one of the nation's top outdoor
destinations over the Labor Day weekend.
The shutdown of Tioga Road comes as the so-called Rim Fire,
which has now scorched an area larger than the land mass of
Chicago, was burning deeper into the park and headed toward the
tourist hub of Yosemite Valley.
The blaze, which stands as the sixth largest on record in
state history, on Tuesday reached a reservoir that serves as the
primary water supply for San Francisco, some 200 miles (320 km)
to the west.
Crews were attacking the eastern flank of the fire as it
spread toward Yosemite Valley as well as the western edge, where
some 4,500 homes in a string of small communities stood in the
path of the flames, California Department of Forestry and Fire
Protection spokesman Dennis Matheson said.
He said that treacherous, often inaccessible terrain was
largely preventing firefighters from cutting new lines around
the blaze and estimated it would take another week to fully
contain it.
"I think it's very safe to say that we're looking at least
at the first week of September," Matheson said. "A lot of it is
footwork, creating containment lines by hand."
Of the 187,500 acres (over 75,800 hectares) already
blackened by the Rim Fire, more than 43,000 acres had burned
inside Yosemite, up 3,000 from Tuesday, according to fire
officials. Containment lines have been established around 23
percent of the fire's perimeter.
The flames last week forced the closure of a stretch of
Highway 120 that leads to the west side of the 750,000-acre
(300,000-hectare) park and is the main entrance from the San
Francisco Bay area.
Tioga Road, the second of the four access routes into the
park, was closed to allow fire crews to build containment lines
along the road before the blaze approaches, said Yosemite
spokesman Tom Medema.
"That will limit the access for visitors to and from the
east side of the park, quite possibly over Labor Day weekend,
which will have a significant economic impact on the area and
(be) an inconvenience for visitors," he said.
Some 4 million people visit Yosemite each year, most of them
during the peak months of June through August.
'ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR'
The blaze, the biggest California wildfire since October
2007, is being fought by a force of some 4,100 personnel, backed
by teams of bulldozers and water-dropping helicopters.
Firefighters plan to burn containment lines from the Hetch
Hetchy Reservoir in the remote northwestern section of the park
south to Tioga Road to stop the fire from moving further east
into the park, Medema said.
By Wednesday afternoon, any remaining campers from the
Yosemite Creek Campground and Tamarack Flat Campgrounds will be
evacuated, he said. The park also closed the Crane Flat
Campground.
The blaze has been among the fastest-moving of dozens of
large wildfires raging across the drought-parched U.S. West that
have strained national firefighting resources.
Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and calmer winds had
been expected to help the firefighting effort Tuesday night,
said Alison Hesterly, spokeswoman for the California Department
of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Later on Wednesday, temperatures were expected to be hot and
dry, hitting a maximum of 94 Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) in the area
with a minimum of 15 percent humidity, she said.
"If we reach the maximum temperature and the minimum
humidity, we're expecting continued erratic fire behavior," she
added.
After advancing on the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir for several
days, flames got close to the artificial lake on Tuesday. The
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said there was little
risk to the reservoir because of the rocky terrain and lack of
brush surrounding it.
Officials said ash had drifted onto the surface of the
reservoir, but testing of samples showed water quality remained
healthy. If the water should become fouled by too much ash and
soot and require filtration, it can be diverted through a
treatment plant near San Francisco before being delivered to
customers, officials from the commission said.
Most of the homes in the path of the fire have been ordered
evacuated or were under advisories urging residents to leave
voluntarily or be ready to flee at a moment's notice. The fire
has already destroyed dozens of homes and cabins, but no serious
injuries have been reported.
The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Cynthia Johnson and Prudence Crowther)