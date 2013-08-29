(Corrects paragraphs 1, 2, 10 to show only portion of key road
closed, east entrance remains open)
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Yosemite National Park,
faced with the spread of a massive California wildfire, extended
a key road closure in the park on Wednesday in a move expected
to hinder visits to one the nation's top outdoor destinations
over the Labor Day weekend.
The closure of a long stretch of Tioga Road through the
western half of the park comes as the so-called Rim Fire burned
deeper into the park and crept closer to the tourist hub of
Yosemite Valley.
The blaze, which stands as the sixth largest on record in
state history after charring an area larger than Chicago, on
Tuesday reached a reservoir that serves as the primary water
supply for San Francisco, some 200 miles (320 km) to the west.
Crews were attacking the eastern flank of the fire as it
spread toward Yosemite Valley as well as the western edge of the
blaze, where some 4,500 homes in a string of small communities
stood in the path of the flames, California Department of
Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Dennis Matheson said.
He said that treacherous, often inaccessible terrain was
hindering firefighters' efforts to carve additional containment
lines around the blaze and estimated it would take another week
to fully encircle it.
"I think it's very safe to say that we're looking at least
at the first week of September," Matheson said. "A lot of it is
footwork, creating containment lines by hand."
Since erupting Aug. 17, the Rim Fire has blackened about
192,500 acres (77,902 hectares) Of dry scrub and timberlands,
mostly in the Stanislaus National Forest west of the park. As of
Wednesday, 43,000 acres of the total area burned was inside
Yosemite, nearly double the figure from Monday.
By late Wednesday, containment lines had been established
around 30 percent of the fire's perimeter, up from 23 percent
early in the day, according to fire officials.
The flames last week forced the closure of a stretch of
Highway 120 that leads into the west side of the 750,000-acre
(300,000-hectare) park and is the main entrance from the San
Francisco Bay area.
On Wednesday, the closure was extended eastward along 120,
also called Tioga Road, as far as Yosemite Creek midway through
the park. The rest of the road through the park's east entrance
remained open, along with two other gates that allow access from
other directions. The expanded closure was imposed to allow fire
crews to build containment lines along the road before the blaze
approaches, said Yosemite spokesman Tom Medema.
"That will limit the access for visitors to and from the
east side of the park, quite possibly over Labor Day weekend,
which will have a significant economic impact on the area and
(be) an inconvenience for visitors," he said.
Some 4 million people visit Yosemite each year, most of them
during the peak months of June through August.
'ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR'
The blaze, the biggest California wildfire since October
2007, is being fought by a force of more than 4,500 personnel,
backed by teams of bulldozers and water-dropping helicopters.
Firefighters plan to burn containment lines from the Hetch
Hetchy Reservoir in the remote northwestern section of the park
south to Tioga Road to stop the fire from moving further east
into the park, Medema said.
All remaining campers from the Yosemite Creek Campground and
Tamarack Flat Campgrounds were to have been evacuated by
Wednesday afternoon, he said. The park also closed the Crane
Flat Campground.
The blaze has been among the fastest-moving of dozens of
large wildfires raging across the drought-parched U.S. West that
have strained national firefighting resources.
After encroaching on the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir for several
days, flames reached the edge of the artificial lake on Tuesday.
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said there was
little risk to the reservoir because of the rocky terrain and
lack of brush surrounding it.
Officials said some ash had drifted onto the surface of the
reservoir, but testing of samples showed water quality remained
healthy. If the water should become fouled by too much ash and
soot and require filtration, it can be diverted through a
treatment plant near San Francisco before being delivered to
customers, officials from the commission said.
Most of the homes in the path of the fire have been ordered
evacuated or were under advisories urging residents to leave
voluntarily or be ready to flee at a moment's notice. The fire
has already destroyed dozens of homes and cabins, but no serious
injuries have been reported.
The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Steve
Gorman and Ken Wills)