By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 30 Fire crews battling to
keep a massive blaze from invading the heart of Yosemite
National Park in California planned to take advantage of cooler
temperatures early on Friday to continue the progress they have
made in slowing the advance of flames.
The work by fire crews to get a better handle on the
so-called Rim Fire comes ahead of a holiday weekend marking the
end of the peak summer tourist season. The blaze in recent days
has led to a decline in attendance at Yosemite.
Much of the work on Thursday was devoted to preparing key
roadside areas in the park and adjacent forest for controlled
burning by hacking away excess vegetation before starting the
risky, painstaking process of fighting fire with fire, said U.S.
Forest Service spokesman Dick Fleishman.
Crews were set to spend the night conducting burn operations
from the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir in Yosemite to areas deeper into
the park in an effort to clear the rugged terrain of unburned
trees and chaparral.
The Rim Fire, which broke out on Aug. 17 and has burned in
Yosemite and more extensively in the Stanislaus National Forest
west of the park, had charred 199,237 acres (80,628 hectares) by
late Thursday.
The blaze raging through dry scrub and timberlands ranked as
the fifth-largest wildfire in California history, edging out the
Witch Fire that ravaged parts of San Diego County in 2007.
The fire was 32 percent contained. A total firefighting
force of 4,297 was arrayed against the fire, which has cost $47
million to combat, according to figures from the multi-agency
team handling the blaze.
"I can't say we've turned a corner just yet, but we are
making very good progress," said U.S. Forest Service's
Fleishman.
The weather was expected to help boost firefighting efforts
overnight, with cooler temperatures slowing the fire's progress
overnight. But later on Friday, hot weather and low humidity was
set to take hold, which could hamper firefighting efforts.
Some 4 million people visit Yosemite each year, most of them
during the peak months of June through August. Park officials
cited a noticeable decline in the crowds typically seen in late
summer but said they were unable to quantify the slump.
The blaze has put a severe crimp in Yosemite-area businesses
whose proprietors were counting on a healthy summer season after
last year's hantavirus outbreak frightened away many tourists.
"We're laying off just about everybody, something like 45
employees," Chris Loh, 38, who owns the Iron Door Saloon in
Groveland, a gateway town 20 miles (32 km) west of Yosemite,
said on Thursday.
"This is devastating for not just the businesses but the
employees and the community," he told Reuters.
On the opposite end of the sprawling fire zone west of
Yosemite, crews on Thursday fought to keep flames away from some
4,500 homes in a string of small communities along the fringe of
the Stanislaus National Forest, said California Department of
Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Dennis Matheson.
Most of those dwellings were ordered evacuated or under
advisories urging residents to leave voluntarily or be ready to
flee at a moment's notice.
The fire has already destroyed dozens of homes and cabins,
but no serious injuries have been reported.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)