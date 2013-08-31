(Adds details about prison inmate firefighters, paragraphs
9-10)
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 30 Fire crews battling to
outflank a monster wildfire inside Yosemite National Park made
headway on Friday in confining flames to wilderness areas but
were powerless to salvage the region's sputtering tourist
economy at the end of its peak summer tourist season.
By morning, the tally of charred landscape from the
so-called Rim Fire surpassed 200,000 acres (80,900 hectares), or
nearly 315 square miles, three-quarters of that in the
Stanislaus National Forest west of the park, fire officials
said.
But a second straight night of cooling temperatures and
higher humidity helped firefighters extend containment lines
around nearly a third of the fire's perimeter by the start of
its 14th day.
"I can't say we've turned a corner just yet, but we are
making very good progress," U.S. Forest Service spokesman Dick
Fleishman said. "We're going to keep chugging away."
With an overall footprint that now exceeds the land mass of
Kansas City, Missouri, the blaze ranks as the fifth-largest
California wildfire on record.
In terms of acreage burned, it also stands as the largest of
dozens of wildfires that have raged across several states in the
drought-parched west this year, straining U.S. firefighting
resources.
A force of nearly 5,000 personnel are now assigned to the
Rim Fire, mostly ground crews laboring around the clock with
hand tools, chain saws and torches to cut fire breaks in the
rugged terrain by clearing away unburned trees and dry brush.
They were supported by teams of bulldozers, water-dropping
helicopters and airplane tankers carrying payloads of
flame-retardant chemicals.
The firefighting force includes nearly 700 specially
trained California prison inmates who work on ground crews
building containment lines and as camp cooks, state Corrections
and Rehabilitation Department spokeswoman Dana Simas said.
The minimum-security inmates, who cannot be sex offenders or
serious violent offenders or have a history of escape, arson or
gang affiliations, earn $1 a day and two days off their prison
sentence for every day they work fighting fires, Simas said.
Less than a quarter of the total burned acreage from the
blaze lies inside Yosemite, and firefighters there have
succeeded in limiting most of the damage to wilderness and
backcountry areas in the park's remote northwestern corner.
The most popular portions of the park remained open to the
public, including the scenic Yosemite Valley area famed for its
towering granite rock formations, waterfalls, meadows and pine
forests.
Nevertheless, park officials say the droves of visitors who
typically crowd Yosemite in late summer have noticeably
diminished ahead of the usually busy Labor Day weekend that
marks the close of the summer tourist season.
TOURIST ECONOMY
The slump in visitation has in turn put a severe crimp in
Yosemite-area businesses whose proprietors were counting on a
healthy summer season after last year's hantavirus outbreak
frightened away many tourists.
"We're laying off just about everybody, something like 45
employees," Chris Loh, 38, who owns the Iron Door Saloon in
Groveland, a gateway town 20 miles (32 km) west of Yosemite,
said on Thursday.
"This is devastating for not just the businesses but the
employees and the community," he told Reuters.
One notable casualty was the Strawberry Music Festival, an
annual bluegrass jamboree that draws some 5,000 weekend guests
to the area but was canceled when the site of the event, Camp
Mather just outside the park, was closed, organizers said.
Some 4 million people visit Yosemite each year, most of them
during the peak months of June through August.
While firefighters have so far prevented flames from
invading the heart of Yosemite, the blaze has forced the closure
of one of the park's four entrances and about half of its main
east-west corridor, Tioga Road, along with numerous campgrounds,
trails and two popular groves of giant sequoia trees.
Dry, hot conditions returned after daybreak on Friday. But
calmer winds again favored efforts to check the spread of flames
and allowed crews to continue controlled burning to create fire
breaks and steer flames away from threatened or high-fuel areas.
One such containment line was being slowly burned from the
edge of the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir south to Tioaga road in a bid
to fully enclose the fire's eastern flank, fire officials said.
The strategy also appeared to be paying off on the opposite
end of the fire zone as an evacuation alert was listed late
Thursday for Tuolumne, a town of about 1,800 residents whose
homes were among some 4,500 dwellings counted as threatened by
the fire all week west of the park.
The fire has destroyed dozens of homes and cabins in the
region, but no serious injuries have been reported.
