Sept 2 Firefighters in California gained ground
on Monday against a massive wildfire burning part of Yosemite
National Park, although complete containment may be weeks away,
officials said.
Crews working through the night got an edge on the so-called
Rim Fire, a 350-square mile (906-square km) blaze that has
charred the California park's Northwest, said Andrea Capps,
spokeswoman for the Rim Fire command center.
They connected containment lines near the fire's
northwestern and western borders, where most of the 4,500 homes
threatened by the blaze are located, she said.
The fire was 60 percent contained by early Monday, a 15
percent increase from the night before.
"Last night is when it all really tied together," Capps
said. "It's looking really good over there right now. They're
calling that containment line secure."
Despite the jump in containment, Capps said fire analysts
estimate that it could take until Sept. 20 to contain the Rim
Fire fully. Steep terrain and high, unpredictable winds will
likely pose the main challenges in digging and burning
containment lines around the blaze.
"The majority of the containment lines will probably be
really strong by the middle, end of this week, but they just
want to give themselves enough time to make sure it's fully
contained," Capps said.
Wet weather expected in the area on Monday raised hopes, but
the possibility of thunderstorms kept officials wary.
"Rain is good, but the winds that come with the pressure
changes with the thunderstorms could lead to some unpredictable
(fire) behavior," Capps said. "We have had a few sprinkles this
morning, and so we're all waiting to see what happens."
While the majority of the fire was burning on Stanislaus
National Forest, 60,214 acres, or about 27 percent, of the fire
has crossed the Yosemite National Park border.
The massive blaze has scorched an area larger than many U.S.
cities and is the fourth-largest on record in California,
burning more than 220,000 acres (89,000 hectares) over the past
two weeks.
Over the past several years, wildfires in the U.S. West have
become increasingly frequent and at times deadly. Earlier this
year, 19 firefighters were killed in a blaze in Arizona, and
wildfires have raged in several states, including Nevada, Alaska
and New Mexico.