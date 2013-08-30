(Updates burned acreage figure for park; details on
back-burning operations; impacts on business, tourism)
By Laila Kearney and Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 29 Fire crews battling to
keep a massive blaze from invading the heart of California's
Yosemite National Park seized on cooler weather and lighter
winds on Thursday to slow the spread of flames ahead of a
holiday weekend marking the end of the peak summer tourist
season.
Progress came after a long stretch of Yosemite's main
east-west road was closed on Wednesday through the western half
of the park as crews tightened their grip on the blaze,
extending containment lines around 30 percent of the fire's
perimeter by the end of its 12th day.
Capping a week in which the footprint of the blaze grew by
tens of thousands of acres, a cooling trend and rising humidity
levels helped curb the fire's growth overnight, with just 270
acres (110 hectares) added to the tally of charred landscape by
dawn on Thursday.
Dry, hot conditions returned after daybreak, but relatively
calm winds favored efforts to corral the flames and allowed
crews to conduct controlled burning to help create fire breaks
and steer flames away from threatened or high-fuel areas.
"We're a lot more confident than we were three days ago,"
U.S. Forest Service spokesman Dick Fleishman said. "It's not a
done deal, though. It's going to take a lot of work to finish it
up."
Since erupting on Aug. 17, the so-called Rim Fire has
blackened nearly 193,000 acres (78,100 ha), or more than 300
square miles of dry scrub and timberlands, mostly in the
Stanislaus National Forest west of the park.
With an overall footprint that exceeds the land mass of the
city of Chicago, the blaze ranks as the sixth-largest California
wildfire on record. Its cause was being investigated.
As of Thursday, less than a quarter of the total burned
landscape, about 45,000 acres (18,210 ha), lay inside Yosemite,
confined mostly to back country and wilderness areas in the
northwest corner of the 750,000-acre (303,500-ha) park.
Still, the blaze has put a severe crimp in Yosemite-area
businesses whose proprietors were counting on a healthy summer
season after last year's hantavirus outbreak frightened away
many tourists.
"We're laying off just about everybody, something like 45
employees," said Chris Loh, 38, who owns the Iron Door Saloon in
Groveland, a gateway town 20 miles (32 km) west of Yosemite.
"This is devastating for not just the businesses but the
employees and the community," he told Reuters.
One casualty was the Strawberry Music Festival, an annual
bluegrass jamboree that typically draws some 5,000 weekend
guests to the area but was canceled when the site of the event,
Camp Mather just outside the park, was closed, organizers said.
FIGHTING FIRE WITH FIRE
A firefighting force more than 4,800 strong was fighting the
fire, mostly crews wielding hand tools, chain saws and torches
to clear the rugged terrain of unburned trees and chaparral
ahead of advancing flames.
Much of the work was devoted to preparing key roadside areas
in the park and adjacent forest for controlled burning by
hacking away excess vegetation before starting the risky,
painstaking process of fighting fire with fire, Fleishman said.
Inside Yosemite, the battle was focused largely on
preventing flames from penetrating any farther toward the core
of the park, including the Yosemite Valley area famed for its
towering rock formations, waterfalls, meadows and pine forests.
Some 4 million people visit Yosemite each year, most of them
during the peak months of June through August. Park officials
cited a noticeable decline in the crowds typically seen in late
summer but said they were unable to quantify the slump.
On the opposite end of the sprawling fire zone west of
Yosemite, crews fought to keep flames away from some 4,500 homes
in a string of small communities along the fringe of the
Stanislaus National Forest, said California Department of
Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Dennis Matheson.
Most of those dwellings were ordered evacuated or under
advisories urging residents to leave voluntarily or be ready to
flee at a moment's notice. But in a promising sign, an
evacuation alert for the town of Tuolumne, a community of
roughly 1,800 residents, was lifted on Thursday.
The fire has already destroyed dozens of homes and cabins,
but no serious injuries have been reported.
While much of Yosemite remained open to the public, travel
restrictions in the park were discouraging visitors. The flames
last week forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 120 that
leads into the west side of the park and serves as the main
gateway from the San Francisco Bay area.
On Wednesday, the closure was extended eastward along 120,
also called Tioga Road, as far as Yosemite Creek midway through
the park to allow fire crews to establish new containment lines
along the road before the blaze approaches.
Fleishman said he expected the road closures would remain in
effect through the Labor Day weekend. Several campgrounds and
trails, along with two landmark groves of giant sequoia trees,
were also still closed.
The blaze has been among the fastest-moving of dozens of
large wildfires raging across the drought-parched U.S. West in
recent weeks, straining national firefighting resources.
(Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric
Walsh)