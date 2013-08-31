By Ronnie Cohen
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 31 Add fairy tale weddings to
the list of casualties from the mammoth wildfire blazing in and
around Yosemite National Park.
Hawaii couple Katie Sprouse, 33, and Jamil Folio, 36, spent
a year making plans to exchange vows near the scenic park, where
they were set to tie the knot before 70 relatives and friends on
Saturday night - until the blaze started burning.
The so-called Rim Fire left the pair, who live in Maui, and
two other couples with wedding dates at the evacuated Evergreen
Lodge scrambling to make other arrangements, according to the
Hawaii couple and lodge co-owner Lee Zimmerman.
"I had everything planned six months ago," Sprouse, an
archeologist, told Reuters. "A week ago Friday, as I was packing
to leave, the lodge called me to say it wasn't going to happen."
Fallout from the wildfire, the fifth largest on record in
California after charring an area the size of Kansas City,
Missouri, also forced the cancellation of the Strawberry Music
Festival, a biannual bluegrass jamboree where Sprouse and Folio
met two years ago.
On this holiday weekend, one of Yosemite's busiest periods,
thousands of tourists have had to revise their travel plans
after the fire crossed into the park and forced road closures at
the premier tourist destination.
The fire has ravaged already struggling area businesses.
Proprietors had been counting on a healthy summer season to
carry them through the slow winter months, particularly after an
outbreak of the potentially deadly rodent-borne hantavirus
scared off tourists last year.
Park spokeswoman Kari Cobb said the inferno had burned 6
percent of the landmark's 748,000 acres (302,705 hectares) and
forced the closure of 4 of 13 campgrounds.
Some 4 million people visit Yosemite each year, with most
going during the peak months of June through August. Some
620,000 normally visit the park in August alone, but due to the
fire, attendance has dropped.
"It's not super substantial," Cobb said of the drop, "but it
is noticeable."
The park's most popular areas, including Yosemite Valley
with the iconic Half Dome and El Capitan rock formations, remain
open, Cobb said.
BUSINESSES STRUGGLING
Proprietors who depend on tourism near parts of the park
that have been closed off said they were struggling to stay
alive.
Chris Loh, 38, who owns the Iron Door Saloon in Groveland,
estimated his business had fallen 98 percent, forcing him to
lay off 45 employees, most of his workforce.
"Last summer was the hantavirus; the summer before was a
control fire that got out of control," he said. "To have
multiple years of having our season shut down early is just
devastating."
James Nagle, president of the Yosemite Highway 120 Chamber
of Commerce, estimated that tourism to the area had dropped by
25 percent. "A lot of the impacted businesses were counting on
Labor Day weekend to get them through the winter," he said.
The blaze burned two of five cabins that Eliote Durham
manages on the Tuolumne River in the Stanislaus National Forest.
It also destroyed a well house, eliminating the water source for
the Spinning Wheel Ranch where the vacation rentals are located,
she said.
Durham was briefly allowed to go to the ranch, and she took
photographs of potholes left when trees burned like candles into
the roots.
"We're probably closed for the year," she said. "It looks
like a moonscape."
The worst part for recovering businesses, Nagle said, is
that when tourists do return, they will see a scorched
landscape. "It's just ugly," he said.
Newlyweds Sprouse and Folio will marry in the Butterfly
Creek Winery on Saturday in Mariposa, about 30 miles (48 km)
south of their original wedding site, and plan to return next
year to the Strawberry Music Festival, where they got engaged
last year. They had planned to attend the event this year as
part of their wedding celebration.
When the fire forced Camp Mather, the festival's site, to be
evacuated, organizers had to postpone the 32nd annual Labor Day
bluegrass festival that draws about 5,000 guests.
"I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend," Sprouse posted on
a festival Facebook page, "and we will see you all next year at
our one-year anniversary!"
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Ken Wills)