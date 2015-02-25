By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Feb 24 A fireball spotted
streaking across the night sky late on Monday in the western
United States was almost certainly the body of a rocket used by
China in December to launch a satellite, an astronomer said
Tuesday.
Residents in Rocky Mountain states such as Idaho, Utah and
Montana reported seeing the rocket as it disintegrated in the
atmosphere about 70 miles (113 km) above Earth, said Chris
Anderson, manager of the Centennial Observatory at the College
of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
An organization that studies orbital debris, or space junk,
and attempts to pinpoint when and where objects will re-enter
Earth's atmosphere had earlier predicted that the rocket which
began its descent last year after sending a Chinese satellite
into orbit would likely be seen about 2 a.m. local time in
northern Russia, Anderson said.
The rocket, which was orbiting Earth about every 87 minutes,
made an early appearance elsewhere and in fiery fashion likely
because its orientation may have changed as it tumbled through
space in its final orbit, affecting the rate of speed, he said.
"It's devilishly difficult to predict exactly when things
will come down and where because it depends so much on the
atmospheric drag and the orientation of the object as it plows
through the air," Anderson said.
NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory Solar System Ambassador
Patrick Wiggins also told The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper he was
"95 percent sure" the fiery sighting was of the re-entry of a
Chinese rocket body used to launch the satellite Yaogan
Weixing-26 in December.
Space junk like parts of rocket launchers and inactive
satellites are a pressing problem for Earth's orbit, according
to the European Space Agency, which in 2013 called for the
debris to be removed to avoid crashes that could cost satellite
operators dearly and knock out mobile and GPS networks.
A finding by the agency at the time suggested the density of
debris was likely to trigger an in-orbit collision every five
years. The agency estimated roughly 29,000 objects larger than 4
inches (10 cm) were orbiting Earth at average speeds of 15,500
miles per hour (24,945 kph), or 40 times faster than airplanes
travel.
