(Updates to 90 percent containment, recasts to include blaze
near Las Vegas)
By David Schwartz and Timothy Pratt
PHOENIX/LAS VEGAS, July 5 Even as crews in
central Arizona made progress on Friday toward containing the
deadliest U.S. wildfire in 80 years, another blaze burned out of
control in the mountains northwest of Las Vegas, threatening 400
homes.
The 9,000-acre (3,600-hectare) Nevada blaze, like the
Arizona fire that killed 19 firefighters last weekend, was
sparked by lightning and fueled by dry conditions, strong winds
and high temperatures, said Marty Adell, incident commander for
the federal Bureau of Land Management.
Five days after it was ignited on Monday, the Nevada blaze
was still completely uncontained, Adell said, although there
were no reports of injuries or damaged buildings.
The Nevada fire forced the closure of two state highways on
Friday. The night before, the Red Cross set up emergency
shelters in Las Vegas and Pahrump, a community about 55 miles
(88.5 km) to the northwest.
Smoke from the blaze was visible as far away as the Las
Vegas strip.
In Arizona, where residents and emergency crews alike remain
in shock over the loss of an entire elite firefighting team last
week, the 8,400-acre (3,400-hectare) Yarnell Hill fire has been
90 percent contained, officials said.
The Arizona blaze also destroyed 114 buildings, many of them
homes, since it was sparked by lightning on June 28.
U.S. Senator John McCain, who represents Arizona, said on
Friday that the federal government should pump more money into
clearing flammable brush in fire-prone areas, and expressed
concern that the federal automatic spending cuts would affect
wildland firefighting programs.
"We need to clear these forests and we need to make it so
that the damage done by these fires is not as catastrophic as
what we just saw, McCain said at a news conference in Prescott,
the home base of the slain firefighters.
Weather forecasts called for cooler temperatures, which
should help firefighters working to fully extinguish the blaze,
about 70 miles (113 km) from Phoenix.
"We had a really good day yesterday and things are in place
... to have good success today," deputy incident commander
Jerome McDonald told a news conference.
Officials said most of the hundreds of area residents were
still unable to return home. McDonald said considerable work
must be done before gas and electricity service can be restored.
Nineteen firefighters in a specially trained unit called the
Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed while battling the blaze.
It was the greatest loss of life from a wildfire since 1933,
when at least 25 men died in 1933 battling the Griffith Park
fire.
A memorial service to honor the 19 firefighters is scheduled
for Tuesday at an arena in Prescott Valley, Arizona. U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden is expected to attend. Officials plan to set
up an overflow area to handle the crowd, expected to exceed the
arena's seating capacity of nearly 5,000.
The firefighters' bodies will be taken in a procession from
the medical examiner's office in Phoenix to Prescott on Sunday,
the Prescott Fire Department said.
Federal investigators are probing the reasons for the deaths
of the 19 firefighters who were overcome as they tried to battle
the fast-moving blaze on rugged terrain.
(Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix and Timothy Pratt in
Las Vegas; Editing by Dan Whitcomb, Sharon Bernstein and Sandra
Maler)