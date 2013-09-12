By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 The burned body of a
56-year-old man has been discovered in the path of a fast-moving
wildfire that has destroyed dozens of structures in rural
Northern California, authorities said on Wednesday.
The remains of Brian Henry were found late on Tuesday in an
area burned by the Clover Fire, which has destroyed 30 homes and
50 outbuildings since it began in Shasta County on Monday, the
local Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
The fire could have caused the fatality, which comes amid a
particularly tragic season for wildland fires, but a full
investigation was still under way, said California Department of
Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Mike Witesman.
Among those killed so far in this year's fire season are 19
members of a squad of elite hotshot firefighters who died in an
Arizona fire in June, the same month a wildfire in Colorado
killed a couple when flames overran their home east of Colorado
Springs.
In California, Henry's body was found during a check on his
well-being, the Sheriff's Department statement said. Authorities
did not say if his remains were located in a house or somewhere
else.
The Clover Fire, which erupted on Monday, has charred about
7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) of remote hilly and rocky terrain.
It was 40 percent contained on Wednesday and fire officials
expect to control the blaze by Sunday, Witesman said.
Also on Wednesday, San Francisco officials for the first
time gave a damage estimate for parts of their infrastructure
destroyed by a massive blaze in areas of Yosemite National Park
and the Stanislaus National Forest.
The so-called Rim Fire has inflicted between $20 million and
$30 million in damage to parts of San Francisco's water and
power infrastructure located in the region, some 200 miles (320
km) east of the city, officials said.
"It might be even more (expensive) because it's too soon to
tell what the total costs are going to be," said San Francisco
Public Utilities Commission spokesman Tyrone Jue.
The Rim Fire, now 80 percent contained, ranks as the
third-largest wildfire in California history and has burned
about 255,000 acres (103,000 hectares) since it erupted on Aug.
17 after a hunter lost control of an illegal campfire.
The fire has passed through an area containing two of San
Francisco's three power generating stations and nipped at the
edges of the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, which supplies 85 percent
of San Francisco's water.
Power was restored to one of the burnt generating stations
after crews completed repairs on it over the Labor Day weekend
at the beginning of this month, and repair work is continuing on
the second downed unit, Jue said.
