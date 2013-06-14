(Recasting with new homes lost, adds full containment
estimate,)
By Keith Coffman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 14 A deadly
wildfire that has ravaged 389 homes, ranking as Colorado's most
destructive ever, roared for a fourth day through
drought-parched timber on Friday near Colorado Springs, though
authorities reported making some headway against the blaze.
The fire has charred roughly 24 square miles (6,215
hectares) of rolling, forested terrain northeast of Colorado's
second-largest city since it erupted on Tuesday, forcing some
38,000 people to flee their homes and killing two people.
Fire managers expect it will take nearly another week to
fully contain the blaze, but the outlook appeared to improve as
rain showers moved into the area at midday following an
encouraging night on the fire lines.
"Last night was a success and was kind of that turning point
that we've been looking for," El Paso County Sheriff Terry
Maketa told a morning news conference, adding that cloud cover,
cooler temperatures and calmer winds helped the firefighting
effort early on Friday.
Officials cautioned that strong, erratic winds that stoked
the blaze during its first three days could return, and that
firefighters were doing their utmost to consolidate the gains
they made overnight.
Aerial photos of devastated areas showed large swaths of
obliterated neighborhoods with bare, blackened trees and houses
reduced to cinders and rubble.
A day after crews recovered the bodies of two people killed
on Tuesday night in the midst of an evacuation as flames closed
in on their home, Maketa and other officials gave a mostly
upbeat assessment of progress made in corralling the blaze.
Firefighters with bulldozers managed to clear a new buffer
between the western edge of the blaze and the city limits of
Colorado Springs. But officials said evacuation orders for the
northern tip of the city and adjacent communities on its
outskirts would remain in effect for the time being.
"We think we're going to be okay, but we don't want to put
people back in there too quickly," Colorado Springs Fire Chief
Thomas Smith said.
'CRITICAL DAY FOR US'
The evacuation zone within the city, encompassing about
1,000 homes, lies just west of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The official estimate for containment around the fire's
perimeter would hold at 5 percent, authorities said, until
assessment teams have a chance to better view the landscape by
the light of day.
"Even though they feel confident of what they did last
night, it's hard to get that on a map," incident commander Rich
Harvey of the U.S. Forest Service said. "We didn't lose anything
last night. We gained something. We're just not ready to
quantify that."
Maketa said an investigation into the two fire-related
deaths as possible homicides did not necessarily mean
authorities suspect arson.
"When I say, 'homicide investigation,' it's because we have
two deceased people (and) that means we investigate it as a
crime until we prove otherwise," he said.
On Thursday, authorities said 360 homes had been confirmed
as total losses, surpassing the previous record of 346 dwellings
destroyed last year on the northwestern fringe of Colorado
Springs by the so-called Waldo Canyon fire, then deemed the most
destructive blaze in state history.
Although no additional structures burned overnight, the
running tally of confirmed losses climbed by 29 homes on Friday,
and Maketa said assessment teams still had nearly 5,000 homes in
the fire zone to survey for damage.
Catastrophe modeling company AIR Worldwide, whose software
is used by the insurance industry to predict losses, said the
houses within the fire's perimeter had a total value of around
$500 million. Ultimate losses could be less than that, though,
depending on how badly damaged the houses were.
While firefighters have managed so far to prevent flames
from encroaching within the city limits of Colorado Springs,
some neighborhoods remained at risk, Harvey said.
"Today is a critical day for us," said evacuee Eric Selvig,
an Air Force retiree who said his home was still intact but
within an area still considered in harm's way.
The day's overall goal was to shore up and extend newly
carved buffer lines around the fire, to tamp down interior hot
spots and to steer flames out of heavy timber into grassier
areas where firefighters can exert greater control, he said.
The Black Forest blaze, named for the community near where
it started, was the largest of several burning across Colorado
this week and has underscored concerns that prolonged drought
conditions could intensify this year's fire season in the
western United States.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing
by Cynthia Johnston, Kenneth Barry and Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Bernard Orr)