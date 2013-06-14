COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 14 Property losses
from a deadly wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in
Colorado history rose on Friday to 400 homes destroyed, even as
authorities reported making headway in containing the massive
blaze with the help of rain and calmer winds.
The fire has charred roughly 24 square miles (6,215
hectares) of rolling, forested terrain northeast of Colorado
Springs, the state's second-largest city, since it erupted on
Tuesday, forcing some 38,000 people to flee their homes and
claiming two lives.
Officials on Friday began lifting evacuation orders in some
areas.
