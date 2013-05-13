WASHINGTON May 13 Shrinking budgets mean fewer
firefighters will be available this summer even as unusually dry
weather has increased the risk of fire in much of the U.S. West,
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack warned on Monday.
"As a result of sequester and across-the-board cuts we will
have about 500 fewer firefighters at the Forest Service than we
would otherwise have," said Vilsack.
Cuts known as sequestration are forcing government agencies
to reduce spending. They went into effect on March 1 after a
gridlocked Congress failed to resolve fiscal fights and find an
alternative to the sequestration.
The Forest Service relied on 10,500 firefighters during last
year's fire season.
With 48 percent of the continental United States under
moderate to exceptional drought conditions and an insect blight
having weakened western forests, the risk of fire is high as
summer approaches, said Vilsack, who oversees the Forest
Service.
"That is a prescription for very serious conditions," he
said.
Vilsack spoke with Interior Department Secretary Sally
Jewell in a conference call organized from the National
Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise, Idaho.
Uncommonly dry forests in Oregon, Idaho, Montana and
Washington state are full of woody fuel, officials said on the
call.
California, too, is expected to be hard-hit. Nearly 850
wildfires had flared up in the state through the end of last
month, far more than usual during the first four months of the
year, officials say.
Vilsack and Jewell said the persistently hot, dry weather in
some parts of the country was a reminder of the challenge that
climate change poses.
"The twelve hottest years on record have been in the last
fifteen years and that has been particularly true in the west,"
Jewell said.
Heavy rains have spared eastern states from serious fires so
far, said Jeremy Sullens of the NIFC, "but it is a different
story out west where you have had severe drought conditions for
quite some time now."
About 70,000 communities are situated on the fringes of
wilderness across the country and so are particularly
vulnerable, officials said.
More terrain was scorched by fires last year than at any
time since 1960, Vilsack said, and this summer is likely to be
comparable.
