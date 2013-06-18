By Keith Coffman and Alex Dobuzinskis
DENVER/LOS ANGELES, June 18 The number of homes
destroyed by a Colorado wildfire rose above 500 on Tuesday as
rain dampened the flames and allowed damage assessment teams to
enter charred neighborhoods, as another threatening blaze grew
in California.
Authorities said the so-called Black Forest Fire, which has
killed at least two people and has burned in the rolling hills
outside Colorado Springs for the past week, was 85 percent
contained by Tuesday.
The most destructive fire in Colorado's history has charred
22 square miles (57 square km), destroyed 502 homes, and
underscored concerns that prolonged drought conditions in the
U.S. West could intensify this year's fire season.
Fire incident commander Rich Harvey of the U.S. Forest
Service told reporters rain, which fell over the burn area, had
allowed crews to carve containment lines around all but one
section of the blaze.
"It is anticipated we will identify additional homes
considered to be a total loss," El Paso County Sheriff Terry
Maketa said.
Investigators have pinpointed the area where they believe
the fire started, but have not determined a cause, Maketa said,
adding a U.S. Forest Service fire expert had arrived to take a
fresh look at the site.
Some 2,600 people remain under evacuation orders, down from
last week's peak of about 38,000 individuals.
Meanwhile in California a wildfire, believed to have spread
from an unattended campfire on Sunday, threatened about 800
homes on Tuesday near Yosemite National Park, prompting
evacuations, according to the California Department of Forestry
and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
There was no immediate word on precisely how many people had
been evacuated because of the 1,600-acre (647 hectare) Carstens
Fire in Northern California, which erupted near a state route
leading to Yosemite National Park, Cal Fire said on its website.
The fire was 15 percent contained on Tuesday afternoon,
authorities said. A Cal Fire representative was not immediately
available for comment.
