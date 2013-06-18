(Updates with details of Alaska and Arizona wildfires)
By Keith Coffman and Alex Dobuzinskis
DENVER/LOS ANGELES, June 18 The number of homes
destroyed by a Colorado wildfire rose above 500 on Tuesday as
rain dampened the flames and allowed damage assessment teams to
enter charred neighborhoods, as other threatening blazes grew in
Alaska and elsewhere in the West.
Authorities said the so-called Black Forest Fire, which has
killed at least two people and has burned in the rolling hills
outside Colorado Springs for the past week, was 85 percent
contained by Tuesday.
The most destructive fire in Colorado's history has charred
22 square miles (57 square km), destroyed 502 homes, and
underscored concerns that prolonged drought conditions in the
U.S. West could intensify this year's fire season.
Fire incident commander Rich Harvey of the U.S. Forest
Service told reporters rain, which fell over the burn area, had
allowed crews to carve containment lines around all but one
section of the blaze.
"It is anticipated we will identify additional homes
considered to be a total loss," El Paso County Sheriff Terry
Maketa said.
Investigators have pinpointed the area where they believe
the fire started, but have not determined a cause, Maketa said,
adding a U.S. Forest Service fire expert had arrived to take a
fresh look at the site.
Some 2,600 people remain under evacuation orders, down from
last week's peak of about 38,000 individuals.
As crews gained the upper hand over the Colorado blaze,
other wildfires in California, Alaska and Arizona grew amid hot,
dry conditions.
In California a fire believed to have spread from an
unattended campfire on Sunday, threatened about 800 homes on
Tuesday near Yosemite National Park, prompting evacuations,
according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire
Protection (Cal Fire).
There was no immediate word on precisely how many people had
been evacuated because of the 1,600-acre (647 hectare) Carstens
Fire in Northern California, which erupted near a state route
leading to Yosemite National Park, Cal Fire said on its website.
The fire was 15 percent contained on Tuesday afternoon,
authorities said. A Cal Fire representative was not immediately
available for comment.
In Alaska, meanwhile, record-high temperatures above 90
degrees in some areas contributed to the fast spreading of a
spate of wildfires to 156 square miles overnight, up from 94
square miles on Monday.
Of particular concern was a blaze, caused by people near
Chena Hot Springs resort in the Fairbanks area late on Monday,
which had spread to 120 acres (48 hectares) by Tuesday.
No structures have been lost, but officials imposed a
temporary flight restriction on the area to reduce interference
with firefighting aircraft, said Maggie Rogers, a spokeswoman
for the Alaska Division of Forestry.
In Arizona, a wildfire burning through tinder-dry forest
land about 100 miles (160 km) north of Phoenix, is forcing the
mandatory evacuation of residents there, officials said.
The Doce Fire has burnt at least 70 acres (28 hectares) in
the Granite Basin area, a few miles from the city of Prescott,
said Noel Fletcher, a spokeswoman for the Prescott National
Forest.
The exact number of homes under evacuation was not
immediately clear, and a call to the local Yavapai County
Sheriff's Office was not returned.
"Right now we are trying to get people out of the homes in
the path of the fire," Fletcher said.
(Additional reporting by Yereth Rosen in Alaska and Tim Gaynor
in Arizona; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis)