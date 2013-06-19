(Updates acreage burned, adds comment, details)
By Keith Coffman and Alex Dobuzinskis
DENVER/LOS ANGELES, June 18 The number of homes
destroyed by a Colorado wildfire rose above 500 on Tuesday as
rain dampened the flames and allowed damage assessment teams to
enter charred neighborhoods, and other threatening blazes grew
in Alaska and elsewhere in the West.
Authorities said the so-called Black Forest Fire, which has
burned in the rolling hills outside Colorado Springs for the
past week and killed at least two people, was 85 percent
contained by Tuesday.
The most destructive fire in Colorado's history has charred
22 square miles (57 square km), destroyed 502 homes, and
underscored concerns that prolonged drought conditions in the
U.S. West could intensify this year's fire season.
Fire incident commander Rich Harvey of the U.S. Forest
Service told reporters rain had allowed crews to carve
containment lines around all but one section of the blaze.
"It is anticipated we will identify additional homes
considered to be a total loss," El Paso County Sheriff Terry
Maketa said.
Investigators have pinpointed the area where they believe
the fire started, but have not determined a cause, Maketa said,
adding a U.S. Forest Service fire expert had arrived to take a
fresh look at the site.
Some 2,600 people remain under evacuation orders, down from
last week's peak of about 38,000.
As crews gained the upper hand over the Colorado blaze,
other wildfires in California, Alaska and Arizona grew amid hot,
dry conditions.
In California, a wind-whipped fire believed to have spread
from an unattended campfire in tinder-dry conditions on Sunday,
threatened about 800 houses and vacation cabins near Yosemite
National Park on Tuesday, prompting evacuations, according to
the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal
Fire).
There was no immediate word on precisely how many people had
been evacuated because of the 1,600-acre (650-hectare) Carstens
Fire in Northern California, which erupted near a state route
leading to Yosemite National Park, Cal Fire said on its website.
"The biggest thing for us that has been challenging is
conditions are so dry, and you add to the dry conditions the
strong winds and that has allowed this fire to burn very
quickly," Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said of the blaze,
which was just 15 percent contained on Tuesday afternoon.
In Alaska, record-high temperatures above 90 degrees
Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) in some areas contributed to the fast
spreading of a spate of wildfires to 156 square miles (404 sq
km) overnight, up from 94 square miles (243 sq km) on Monday.
Of particular concern was a blaze, caused by people near
Chena Hot Springs resort in the Fairbanks area late on Monday,
which had spread to 120 acres (48 hectares) by Tuesday.
No structures have been lost, but officials imposed a
temporary flight restriction on the area to reduce interference
with firefighting aircraft, said Maggie Rogers, a spokeswoman
for the Alaska Division of Forestry.
In Arizona, a fast-growing wildfire burning through
chaparral, pine and juniper forest about 100 miles (160 km)
north of Phoenix forced the evacuation of at least 25 homes,
officials said.
The Doce Fire has burnt up to 2,000 acres (810 hectares) in
the Granite Basin area, a few miles from the city of Prescott,
said Noel Fletcher, a spokeswoman for the Prescott National
Forest.
"Right now we are trying to get people out of the homes in
the path of the fire," Fletcher said.
(Additional reporting by Yereth Rosen in Alaska and Tim Gaynor
in Arizona; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)