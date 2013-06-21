By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, June 20
DENVER, June 20 Several wildfires raged
unchecked across drought-parched Colorado on Thursday, one
threatening oil and gas wells close to the Utah border and
another about 300 miles (482 km) to the southeast chased a group
of Boy Scouts from their camp near New Mexico.
A separate wind-whipped fire roaring through chaparral and
pine forests in central Arizona forced the evacuation of about
460 homes near the town of Prescott, about 100 miles (160 km)
north of Phoenix.
Scorching temperatures, low humidity and gusting winds have
much of Colorado under red-flag warnings for extreme fire
danger, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
In northwestern Colorado near the Utah state line, an
850-acre, wind-driven wildfire prompted the evacuation of 40 oil
and gas well sites on Wednesday in Rio Blanco County, according
to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Firefighters were working
on Thursday to prevent flames from moving into the complex.
"Hampering firefighting efforts is limited access, rugged
terrain, thick smoke and high winds," the bureau said in a
statement, noting that firefighters observed wind-blown embers
igniting new spot fires up to a half mile (800 meters) away.
At the southern end of Colorado, a separate wind-driven
blaze near the Spanish Peaks in Huerfano County grew to 1,000
acres (404 hectares) after forcing about 200 scouts and staff
members to flee their camp on Wednesday.
Michael Stewart, executive director of the Santa Fe Council
of the Boy Scouts of America, said scout leaders first noticed
smoke over a ridgeline, then spotted flames moving toward their
camp and notified authorities.
Everyone at the camp was safely evacuated with "whatever
they had in their pockets," Stewart, who was at the camp, told
Reuters on Thursday.
Authorities also issued evacuation and pre-evacuation
notices for residents south and west of the fire for 30 miles
(48 km) to the New Mexico border.
In the foothills west of Denver, a smoldering
lightning-sparked wildfire blew up to 500 acres (200 hectares),
triggering the evacuation of some 100 residents, the Jefferson
County Sheriff's Office said.
In southwestern Colorado, a smoke plume billowed 30,000 feet
(9,150 meters) into the air from two fires burning in the
Weminuche Wilderness Area, the Colorado Office of Emergency
Management said in a statement.
One of the fires burned within a quarter-mile of some 40
buildings at the Wolf Creek ski resort. The two fires have
consumed more than 12,700 acres and "flame lengths of over 100
feet high were observed," the statement said.
Meanwhile, firefighters battling the so-called Black Forest
blaze near Colorado Springs, the most destructive on record in
the state, neared full containment of the flames on Thursday.
That fire, which authorities believe was human-caused, has
charred some 21 square miles of wooded hillsides for more than a
week, destroying 509 homes and killing two people.
In neighboring Arizona, Governor Jan Brewer signed a
declaration of emergency in Yavapai County on Thursday freeing
up $100,000 and authorizing the National Guard to help tackle
the fire raging out of control near Prescott.
The Doce Fire that has charred some 7,500 acres, though no
buildings have burned.
(Additional reporting by Tim Gaynor in Phoenix; Editing by
Steve Gorman and Stacey Joyce)