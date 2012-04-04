NEW YORK, April 4 The CEO of the proprietary trading firm First New York Securities, Joseph Schenk, is stepping down, a source close to the firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

Schenk will remain at First New York for three months while a search for his replacement is conducted. Tom Donino, First New York's co-head of domestic equities, will also serve as interim co-CEO during the search for Schenck's replacement.

The source said Schenk is leaving "to pursue other interests." There is little else about the circumstances of his departure to indicate his more specific motivation.

First New York is a broker-dealer that is not connected to a bank. It has increased its headcount of traders as other Wall Street firms have pared theirs down in anticipation of new regulations such as the Volcker rule that put restrictions on proprietary trading desks inside banks.

The firm, which was founded in 1986, is run by a board made up of its traders and senior executives. Schenk took over as CEO on September 2010, a year and a half after joining First New York. He was previously executive vice president and chief financial officer at Jefferies Group.

First New York has drawn scrutiny from regulators in the past. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority brought eight regulatory actions against it between 2000 and 2010.

In late 2010, the firm's management disclosed to its employees in an email that it had conducted an internal review of its operations after regulators made an inquiry that appeared to be part of a wider insider trading probe of hedge fund traders, consultants and bankers on Wall Street.

The email said the investigation turned up "nothing which leads us to believe that anything has been done that is improper or inconsistent with regulatory requirements."