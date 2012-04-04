By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, April 4 The chief executive of proprietary trading firm First New York Securities, Joseph Schenk, is stepping down, a source close to the firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

Schenk will remain at First New York for three months while a search for his replacement is conducted. Tom Donino, First New York's co-head of domestic equities, will also serve as interim co-CEO during the search for Schenck's replacement.

The source said Schenk is leaving "to pursue other interests."

A former colleague of Schenk's said the move may indicate a change after First New York's recent push to move toward the hedge fund business and away from prop trading.

"He was called in to take the firm in another direction and there was some commitment by the other partners, but that commitment, I think, has eroded," said the former colleague, who did not want to be identified.

"The commitment was to turn First New York into more of a hedge fund trading platform, like a Millennium or a Diamondback," the source said, referring to two hedge funds, Millennium Management and Diamondback Capital.

The change would have meant that First New York would manage more money from outside investors rather than making bets with its own capital.

A spokesman for First New York declined to comment.

Schenck did not respond to a telephone call and an email requesting comment.

The source familiar with the firm confirmed that First New York had wanted to move its business toward a hedge fund model and added the plan was "not off the table."

"There is a strong interest internally in developing an asset management component," the source said.

First New York is a broker-dealer that is not connected to a bank. It has increased its headcount of traders as other Wall Street firms have pared theirs down in anticipation of new regulations such as the Volcker rule that put restrictions on proprietary trading desks inside banks.

The firm, which was founded in 1986, is run by a board made up of its traders and senior executives. Schenk took over as CEO in September 2010, a year-and-a-half after joining First New York. He was previously executive vice president and chief financial officer at Jefferies Group.