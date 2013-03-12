WASHINGTON, March 12 Republicans in the U.S.
House proposed $31 billion in farm subsidy cuts and the
conversion of food stamps for the poor into a cash benefit
program on Tuesday to help balance the federal budget in 10
years.
The proposal, signed by House Budget Committee chairman Paul
Ryan, left it to the Agriculture Committee to pick the cuts but
cited the $5 billion-a-year "direct payment" subsidy, paid
regardless of cost, and the heavily subsidized federal crop
insurance program as areas worthy of review.
It called for turning food stamps, which help poor people
buy food, into a cash payment and allow "states to tailor their
programs to their recipients' needs." Under the Ryan plan, food
stamps would become a block grant, which would limit its cost.