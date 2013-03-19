WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. government will
trim payments to 350,000 farmers by about $152 million to comply
with automatic spending cuts that took effect at the start of
this month, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.
Vilsack said the money would come out of the $5
billion-a-year direct-payment subsidy, which is paid in the
fall, to offset reductions due in three USDA programs that have
already disbursed money to farmers.
During a speech to trade group officials, Vilsack said
comparatively small amounts are due for each farmer, so it would
be more efficient to pro-rate the direct-payment subsidy than to
ask the farmers for a refund on checks already cut.
"We think it's less disruptive," he said.
Affected are the Milk Income Loss Contract subsidy to dairy
farmers, the Supplemental Revenue Assistance program (SURE) and
the Noninsured Assistance Program (NAP).
SURE and NAP are insurance-like programs that cover losses
due to bad weather.
(Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Richard Chang)