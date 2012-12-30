U.S. Senate leaders have not yet been able to reach a deal to a
avert a "fiscal cliff," and with time running out, it is
uncertain if they will get one, a senior Senate aide said on
Sunday.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Minority Leader
Mitch McConnell have been aiming to reach an agreement by 3 p.m.
EST (2000 GMT) so that they can present it to previously
scheduled closed-door meetings of their respective Democratic
and Republican colleagues in an attempt to beat a New Year's Day
deadline.
However, at this point, they still do not have an agreement,
the aide said, speaking on condition of anonymity.