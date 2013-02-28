* Budget cuts, war costs create shortfall in a key account
* Reductions may leave only $2 billion to fund non-war
maintenance
* Army says it will 'require help' to make it to the end of
the year
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 A senior military budget
officer said on Wednesday that converging financial pressures
could leave the U.S. Army with just $2 billion to spend on
operations, maintenance and training this year after it has
funded the war in Afghanistan and other security needs.
That is a fraction of what the Army usually spends to train
soldiers, maintain bases, refurbish equipment and carry out
overseas operations during a seven-month period and has created
a "dire" and "unprecedented" outlook, said Major General Karen
Dyson, director of the Army Budget Office.
Pentagon officials have warned for months that a $46 billion
across-the-board cut in defense spending - now due to go into
effect on Friday - would be "devastating" to the military.
Some analysts say the Pentagon is exaggerating the impact in
an effort to convince Congress to stop the spending reductions.
Officials have said the Army would be hardest hit by the
spending cuts and other converging financial issues.
Dyson told reporters the "fiscal crisis" facing the Army was
the result of higher-than-expected Afghanistan war costs, the
looming reduction in overall defense spending and a
congressional decision that extended Pentagon funding based on
2012 levels and priorities.
Costs of the Afghanistan war were projected 18 months ago,
but are running higher than expected. That is in part because
military supply lines running through Pakistan have not been
fully restored after a shutdown last year and the expense of
using alternative routes is higher.
As a result of that and other war costs, Army spending on
Afghanistan is running about $6 billion higher than anticipated
this year, Dyson said.
The Army also is being squeezed by Congress' decision to
fund the Pentagon through March 27 with a resolution that based
spending on 2012 levels and priorities, she said. As a result,
much of the money allocated to the Army is in the wrong accounts
and cannot be easily transferred.
That has left the Army with another shortfall that could hit
$6 billion if Congress decides to extend its decision through
the end of the fiscal year in September.
TROOPS' PAY AND BENEFITS PROTECTED
The Army will have to absorb more than a quarter of the $46
billion across-the-board cut to defense spending due to go into
effect on Friday. Dyson said $6 billion of that cut will hit
Army operations and maintenance spending.
President Barack Obama has elected to protect the pay and
benefits of uniformed military personnel from the budget cuts,
known in Washington as "sequestration." And the Pentagon has
made it a priority to avoid cuts to Afghanistan war funding and
protect money for training troops deploying to the conflict.
As a result, said Dyson, the Army had about $34 billion in
its operations and maintenance accounts that would not be
protected from cuts in the 2013 fiscal year. However, the fiscal
year began in October 2012, so only about $20 billion in
unprotected funds are left to absorb the $18 billion in cuts,
she said.
"This is why we say this is a devastating environment that
we're operating in," Dyson told reporters. "The Army has had to
begin taking actions to cut our spending now, so that we can
plan for how we will implement sequestration."
She said the Army had begun reducing contracts, canceling
training, stopping maintenance, halting upkeep to facilities and
imposing a hiring freeze.
Brigadier General Curt Rauhut, director of resource
management at the Army's Installation Management Command, said:
"Bottom line up front, sequestration will affect soldiers,
families and our civilian work force and the community
businesses around our installations."
Asked if the Army could realistically maintain its 75
installations with 169,000 buildings worldwide for seven months
on $2 billion, a spokesman said, "No, hence the draconian
efforts to slam the brakes on costs."
"Cost control won't get the Army to the end of the fiscal
year," said Army spokesman Dov Schwartz. "The Army will require
help to make it to year end."