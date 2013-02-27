* Republicans say FAA has flexibility to make other cuts
* Huerta says government 'sequester' gives FAA few options
* FAA 'working around the clock' on Boeing battery probe
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration will have to begin furloughing air traffic
controllers in early April because of a looming $627 million in
automatic spending cuts, the head of the agency said on
Wednesday, while Republican lawmakers argued there were other
ways to handle the budget crunch.
"We're looking at all options to reduce costs. We're looking
at a hiring freeze, at cutting contracts and travel and other
items not related to day-to-day operations," FAA administrator
Michael Huerta told the U.S. House of Representatives
Transportation Committee.
"But to reach the large figure we need to cut, we have
little choice but to make up the rest through furloughing
employees," Huerta said, referring to the automatic federal
spending cuts known as "sequestration" due to take effect on
Friday.
His testimony echoed a warning last week by Transportation
Secretary Ray LaHood, who told White House reporters the
automatic cuts would lead to delayed flights, shuttered control
towers and irate passengers from coast to coast.
Republicans took issue at the hearing with that grim
scenario, telling Huerta it should be possible to find some $627
million in savings from the agency's $16 billion budget without
having to furlough most of its 47,000 employees for one to two
days every two weeks.
"Looking at the budget, there are places you can shift money
around and make the tough choices you need to make," said House
Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, a Pennsylvania
Republican. "This is a time we really need you to sharpen the
pencil of the FAA."
The plan outlined by LaHood last week includes eliminating
the midnight shift in more than 60 control towers and closing
more than 100 towers at smaller airports.
Huerta said the agency was trying to reduce furloughs by
focusing first on a hiring freeze and then looking at its
various contracts, the largest of which covers the FAA's
telecommunications infrastructure and is important to
maintaining the operation of the system.
"Under the sequester, our flexibility is very limited
because we must cut proportionally from all affected accounts.
We can't move money around and we have limited flexibility to
choose what it is that we are able to cut," he said.
Representative Sam Graves, a Missouri Republican, said he
found it hard to believe that reducing FAA to spending levels of
just a few years ago could have such a dramatic effect.
"The sky isn't falling. We're not going to have more meteors
hit because of sequestration. I don't understand why the
administration continues to take this attitude that the world is
absolutely falling apart as a result of this," Graves said.
Separately, Huerta told the panel that the FAA was "working
around the clock" to get to the root of battery problems that
prompted it last month to ground Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
He said the FAA was carefully examining the company's
proposals to address the problems and "won't allow the 787 to
return to commercial service until we're confident that any
proposed solution has addressed battery failure risk."
Huerta said he expects to receive an internal report next
week on Boeing's proposed short-term fixes to the battery
problems, and also said the U.S. aircraft manufacturer has not
asked the agency for permission to conduct more flight tests on
the 787 to check out its proposed fixes.