By Fred Barbash
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 23 House Speaker John Boehner's
promise on Wednesday to balance the federal budget "over the
next 10 years" was aimed at convincing Tea Party conservatives
in Congress to hold their fire over a bill to temporarily raise
the U.S. debt ceiling.
But carrying it out would require spending cuts or revenue
increases far greater than anything seriously considered by
Congress in recent years, including the budget passed by the
Republican-controlled House last March, which envisioned
shrinking deficits to $3.13 trillion over 10 years in part by a
total revamp of Medicare and Medicaid, the government health
insurance programs for seniors and the poor.
That budget resolution, drawn up by House Budget Committee
Chairman Paul Ryan, projected a balanced budget not in 10 years,
but by 2040.
"It seems politically unrealistic to think you could get to
a balanced budget" in a decade, said Robert Bixby, executive
director of the Concord Coalition, a non-partisan organization
devoted to deficit reduction.
That's particularly true, Bixby said, in view of the
Republican vow to avoid further tax increases for deficit
reduction.
"I don't see it," said Bixby, adding that "it'll be a very
useful exercise to see how" Boehner might do it.
Boehner, speaking after the House passed a bill to allow the
federal government to borrow more money until May 19
, provided no details on how Republicans would
keep the promise, leaving Ryan - the Republican 2012 vice
presidential nominee - and his budget committee to work it out
in the weeks ahead.
The federal budget was last balanced in 2001, thanks in part
to a tax increase, low unemployment and a booming economy.
Although taxes on the wealthiest Americans have gone up as the
result of a fiscal deal reached in early January, unemployment
remains stubbornly high and the U.S. economic recovery is tepid.
The government has been running annual deficits of about $1
trillion for the past four years, according to the Congressional
Budget Office, so something dramatic would have to occur to wipe
out those imbalances in 10 years.
The government spends about $1.2 trillion on military and
domestic programs known as "discretionary" because they can be
cut, and about $2.1 trillion on so-called mandatory programs,
including Medicare, Medicaid, entitlements which grow
automatically according to demand and provider cost.
The 2010 Simpson-Bowles Commission on Fiscal Responsibility
projected annual deficits of $279 billion through the year 2020
and that after reforming the tax code and cutting the costs of
Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, among other things.
The last major politician to promise to deliver a balanced
budget in 10 years was Republican 2012 presidential nominee Mitt
Romney.