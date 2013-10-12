By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 12 Three of the world's most
powerful bankers warned of terrible consequences if the United
States defaults on its debt, with Deutsche Bank chief
executive Anshu Jain claiming default would be "utterly
catastrophic."
"This would be a very rapidly spreading, fatal disease,"
Jain said on Saturday at a conference hosted by the Institute of
International Finance in Washington.
"I have no recommendations for this audience...about putting
band aids on a gaping wound," he said.
Jain, JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon and
Baudouin Prot, chairman of BNP Paribas, said a default
would have dramatic consequences on the value of U.S. debt and
the dollar, and likely would plunge the world into another
recession.
The U.S. Treasury Department has said it expects to max out
its borrowing authority next week and won't be able to
prioritize payments on U.S. debt over obligations like Social
Security.
Lawmakers have seemed at an impasse over raising the debt
limit. Democrats want to re-open federal agencies, which have
been partially closed since funding ran out on Oct. 1, and
Republicans insist any debt ceiling deal includes plans to cut
government spending.
Dimon and other top executives from major U.S. financial
firms met with President Barack Obama and with lawmakers last
week to urge them to deal with both issues.
On Saturday, Dimon said banks are already spending "huge
amounts" of money preparing for the possibility of a default,
which he said would threaten the global recovery after the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
"We need global growth," he said. "We are on the verge of
getting it. Please let's not shoot ourselves in the foot."
Dimon also defended JPMorgan against critics who say the
bank has become too big to manage. It has come under scrutiny
from numerous regulators and on Friday reported its first
quarterly loss since Dimon took over, due to more than $7
billion in legal expenses.