WASHINGTON Nov 7 The White House is "really
anxious" to tackle looming tax increases and across-the-board
spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff," Vice President Joe
Biden said on Wednesday as the administration savored winning
re-election.
"We're really anxious to get moving on, first of all,
dealing with, the first things first, this fiscal cliff," Biden
told reporters traveling with him, according to a pool report.
"I think we can do it."
Biden said he believed Republicans would have to do some
"soul-searching" about issues they would be willing to
compromise on. A deeply divisive debate in 2011 over fiscal
issues almost pushed the United States into defaulting on its
debt.
Biden was speaking before House Speaker John Boehner made
remarks on the fiscal cliff at the Capitol.