WASHINGTON Jan 1 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will meet with fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives on Tuesday to discuss the "fiscal cliff" deal that he forged with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a Democratic aide said.

The meeting is to be held at the Capitol at 12:15 p.m. ET (1715 GMT).

Biden needed to help sell Senate Democrats on the deal before they joined Republicans at about 2 a.m. ET (0700 GMT) in approving the measure. The Republican-led House may vote on the bill as early as later in the day.