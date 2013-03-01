By Kaija Wilkinson
| MOBILE, Ala., March 1
MOBILE, Ala., March 1 Blue Angels pilot Dave
Tickle said he is focused on practicing maneuvers for an
upcoming show in California instead of worrying about how
federal spending cuts will threaten performances this year by
the U.S. Navy's renowned flight demonstration squadron.
With $85 billion in automatic cuts due to take effect on
Friday, millions of fans across the country will likely miss out
on the precision flying team's thrilling shows this year.
Blue Angels shows scheduled in more than two dozen cities
between April and September are expected to be canceled as part
of the cuts, said the team's spokeswoman, Lieutenant Katie
Kelly. Some shows featuring the Blue Angels already have been
called off in the face of budget uncertainties.
The grounding would be a sentimental loss for fans but not
as serious as other reductions to defense spending, which
President Barack Obama said could threaten Navy readiness. The
Defense Department said the cuts would slash ship and aircraft
maintenance, curtail training and result in 22 days' unpaid
leave for most of the Pentagon's 800,000 civilian employees.
Programs such as the Blue Angels would take a back seat to
"making sure ships are seaworthy and planes are airworthy for
the war fighters who are operating overseas," said Lieutenant
John Supple, spokesman for the Chief of Naval Air Training in
Corpus Christi, Texas.
The news has saddened longtime fans, disappointed city
leaders and sparked an online petition to the White House to
save the Blue Angels' season. About 1,200 people had signed as
of Thursday.
"They're an American icon, and they really resonate in a
military town," said Ashton Hayward, mayor of Pensacola,
Florida, home to the naval air station where the Blue Angels are
based.
Pensacola's Blue Angels beach show each July pumps an
additional $2.5 million into the local economy, according to a
2012 study.
"People plan their annual family trips around the shows and
the impact on business is phenomenal," Hayward said. "If the
Blue Angels end, it's going to be a sad, sad day for not just
us, but for millions of people all over the country."
SHOWS CALLED OFF
Air shows scheduled for May at Seymour Johnson Air Force
Base in North Carolina, and for June in Indianapolis, already
have been canceled, organizers and U.S. Air Force officials
announced in recent weeks.
The Air Force said its Thunderbirds exhibition flying team
also is expected to be grounded if the so-called sequestration
cuts happen.
The budget cuts will affect cities from Seattle to North
Kingstown, Rhode Island, where the Rhode Island National Guard
Air Show draws thousands of visitors to the small town each
year.
The city's Quonset Air Base closed in the 1970s, but a sense
of military pride still runs deep. Losing the Blue Angels would
deal a huge blow for the show in late June, said Elizabeth
Dolan, North Kingstown's town council president.
"Everybody looks forward to when they come," she said. "They
fly right up over my house, and it's amazing and emotional to
watch."
The Blue Angels program began in 1946 and costs about $40
million a year. Cancelling the bulk of the performing season
would save about $28 million, according to Navy officials.
Because of the timing of the cuts, the Angels will still
perform in March at the El Centro Air Show in southern
California and the Southernmost Air Spectacular show in Key
West, Florida.
The 130-person team, which includes seven pilots, consists
of members who have served in high-level tours in Iraq and
Afghanistan. Should the budget cuts go into effect, the team
would be reassigned until there is enough money for them to take
to the skies again, Supple said.
Tickle, a 32-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, said he was
inspired to become an expert naval pilot after watching Blue
Angels performances during family vacations to Pensacola when he
was a child. He is now a lieutenant commander in the Navy and
the Blue Angels' lead solo pilot.
"I remember looking up at these shining blue and gold
precision aircraft and thinking, 'I want to do that.' It gave me
a feeling of amazement and pride," he said.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Nick Zieminski)