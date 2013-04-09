By Kaija Wilkinson
MOBILE, Ala., April 9 The renowned Blue Angels
precision flying team will be grounded for the remainder of its
2013 show season due to federal spending cuts, the U.S. Navy
said on Tuesday.
The move was expected after military leaders said
active-duty troops would be given priority amid $85 billion in
automatic budget cuts that began taking effect on March 1.
Cancelling the remaining 33 shows in the flight
demonstration squadron's season will save an estimated $28
million, Navy officials said. Launched in 1946 to enhance
recruiting, the Blue Angels program costs about $40 million a
year.
"I know a lot of people are terribly disappointed that they
won't get to see the Blues perform, but there is probably no one
more disappointed than the Blues themselves," said Lieutenant
Aaron Kakiel, spokesman for the Naval Air Forces in San Diego.
The Navy's announcement follows the Air Force's decision to
cancel performances by its Thunderbirds exhibition flying team
as of April 1 due to the so-called sequestration cuts.
The 130-person Blue Angels team, which includes seven
pilots, will remain stationed in Pensacola, Florida. The pilots
will continue training to maintain flying proficiency but will
not practice their thrilling formations and acrobatics, Kakiel
said.
The team will continue its outreach in the local community
and is looking for ways to stay engaged with supporters in other
parts of the country, he said.
Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward said the loss of the Blue
Angels' shows in that city would have both a financial and
sentimental impact.
"Beyond the multimillion-dollar economic impact of their two
annual flight shows in Pensacola, the Blue Angels are a
fundamental and beloved part of the fabric of our city, and the
loss that we feel as a community is beyond measure," Hayward
said.