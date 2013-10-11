BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company says on March 31 issued and sold Notes dues 2019 and 2022
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner spoke by telephone on Friday afternoon and agreed to continue talks aimed at extending the U.S. debt limit and reopening the federal government, a Boehner spokesman said.
"The president and the speaker spoke by telephone a few minutes ago. They agreed that we should all keep talking," Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said in a statement.
He added that his office would not be providing further details or information on the talks.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.49per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Therapeutics announces decision from patent trial and appeal board and issuance of new patents